Marvel Announces ‘Black Cat’ Ongoing Series

Are you ready to check up on Felicia Hardy? Black Cat had a big year with her appearance in Spider-Man’s PlayStation 4 outing, and it is time the heroine really hopped back to the page. Today, Marvel Comics has announced an ongoing Black Cat series is coming this summer, and it will get into some high-strung heist drama.

The upcoming series will be penned by Jed Mackay while Travel Foreman oversees penciling. J. Scott Campbell created the cover, which can be seen below.

Black Cat’s solo outing will be grounded in a recent Marvel Comics run. The book will be spun from Amazing Spider-Man, which is ongoing at the publisher. This spinoff title will go live in June, so fans can look forward to more of Felicia Hardy this summer.

For those who haven’t kept up with Amazing Spider-Man‘s latest run, the comic is about to pay a visit to Black Cat. Writer Nick Spencer will check in on Felicia when issue 16 hits shelves. The tie-in will see Black Cat reunite with Spider-Man after the vixen survives a run-in with the Thieves Guild and reconnects with her former friend. However, a new job will put everything in jeopardy, leaving Black Cat in a rather tense situation.

If you want to read up on what Black Cat‘s solo series will offer, you are in luck! A series description went live with the announcement, and it can be read below:

“The Black Cat is back and starring in her first ever ongoing series! Felicia Hardy has a taste for the finer things in life and a certain set of skills that can get her into any mansion, vault or museum to… procure said finer things. But due to her actions in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, Felicia’s not only on the run from the police but also by the New York Theives’ Guild and their boss ODESSA DRAKE! High octane heists, climactic chases and twist after twist that will keep you on the edge of your seat like a cat on a perch. IN THIS ISSUE- Find out a secret from Cat’s past in a bonus story that sets a foundation for the future! All this and an all new MARVEL MEOW short story by Nao Fuji!”

