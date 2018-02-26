‘Black Panther’ Star Wants to See M’Baku Fight Winter Soldier

One of the biggest breakout stars of Marvel’s Black Panther is no doubt Winston Duke, who plays M’Baku, leader of Wakanda’s Jabari Tribe. Duke ironically is making his feature-film debut with Black Panther, and now finds himself in discussion as one of the biggest stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After fans noticed a sweet Marvel character photo-op between Duke and Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier actor Sebastian Stan, a challenge was issued:

Right now, Bucky and M’Baku are on the same side. M’Baku has been welcomed into the high council of Wakanda, while Bucky has been revived by Shuri. Both men have been seen sharing the battlefield in Avengers: Infinity War‘s big “Battle of Wakanda” sequence, which would potentially leave them bonded after the ordeal against Thanos and his army.

However, we’ve already broken down how Bucky’s presence in Wakanda could become a much bigger problem than T’Challa ever figured on. Winter Soldier is no mere refugee: he’s an international criminal whose work is still shrouded in decades of blood and mystery. For all we know, Winter Soldier could have done something drastically wrong to either Wakanda or one of its neighbors (Canaan), and when news gets out that Wakanda is harboring him, it could cause a political firestorm.

T’Challa currently has his people’s support for radical revisions of Wakanda’s traditions and political stances, in effort to push things into a modern global society. If too much Wakandan blood is spilled battling Thanos, and figures like Winter Soldier bring too much political pressure, than a traditionalist group like the Jabari (and subsequently M’Baku) would understandably object to the king’s method of rule. In that scenario, Bucky and T’Challa could both find themselves surrounded by hostile forces of Wakanda, in the Black Panther sequel.

If that was the case, then a Bucky / M’Baku fight would definitely have to be a showcase of that story – right? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

