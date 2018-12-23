‘Black Panther’ Star Chadwick Boseman Nearly Broke Andy Serkis’ Ribs During Filming

The Korean car chase scene in Black Panther is one of the movie’s most memorable moments and now we know that Andy Serkis nearly walked away from the scene with a broken bone or two.

While filming the scene for the first time, Chadwick Boseman landed on Serkis’ chest with so much force that the latter’s ribs nearly cracked.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This chase ends up with T’Challa, Chad’s character… chasing me and catching me,” Serkis told PeopleTV’sCouching Surfing. “It was a night shoot and the very first take he kneed me so hard in the chest, ’cause he couldn’t really see with his mask on. I felt like he had broken my ribs in the very first take.”

Black Panther was a pleasant box office entry for Marvel Studios, grossing over $1.3 billion at the worldwide box office. The Ryan Coogler-helmed film hauled in $700 million in domestic box office receipts alone, making it highest grossing superhero movie to ever hit the United States.

Suffice to say, it’ll be but a matter of time before a sequel to Black Panther is officially announced. Coogler recently went on record to share his thoughts on a potential sequel.

“I think the pressure is kind of always going to be there,” Coogler said. “I’ve had a chance to make three feature films, each one of them had its own very specific type of pressure. In the process of it, it feels insurmountable each time.”

“When it comes to making a sequel, I’ve never done it before, a sequel to something that I’ve directed myself,” he continued. “So I think there’s gonna be a lot of pressure there, but what we’re going to try to do is just focus on the work, like we always do. Really try to go step by step and try to quiet everything else around us, really focus on trying to make something that has some type of meaning.”

What was your favorite action sequence in Black Panther? What’d you think of Serkis’ take on Ulysses Klaw in the film? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Upcoming Marvel Studios films include Captain Marvel on March 18, 2019, Avengers: Endgame on April 26, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.