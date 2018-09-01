‘Black Panther’ Animated Series First Look Released

The first look at Marvel’s Avengers: Black Panther‘s Quest has been revealed.

The trailer, seen above, showcases the upcoming animated series as it will appear on Disney. It arrives on the heels of the wildly popular live-action Black Panther movie which released in February, garnering $700 million at the domestic box office before its run was complete. From there, the newly introduced character portrayed by Chadwick Boseman was featured in Avengers: Infinity War after first debuting in Captain America: Civil War back in 2016.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new series is not canon to the Marvel Cinematic Universe but an isolated adventure featuring animated counterparts of the popular big screen and comic book characters. The Black Panther-centric series is the fifth season of Disney’s Avengers Assemble series. In it, the Wakandan king will adventure with his brilliant sister Shuri.

The titular hero is voiced by James Mathis III in the animated series.

“The animated series will pit Black Panther against a collection of old and new foes, all as it depicts his struggle to balance his responsibilities to his homeland and his newfound duties as a member of the Avengers,” Yahoo reports with the trailer. “That tension between protecting his people and using his powers for global good will reportedly be the heart of the show, although as evidenced by its first promo, Marvel’s latest TV effort will also be defined by considerable action and humor. And given that it’s a continuation of a long-running show about Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, prepare to see some appearances from other familiar faces as well, including (as seen above) Iron Man and Captain America.”

Marvel’s Avengers: Black Panther’s Quest is set to premiere on September 23 at 9 pm ET on DisneyXD.