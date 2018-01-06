Black Panther Looms Over LA in Brand New Billboard

We’re over a month out from the premiere of Black Panther and promotion for the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie is picking up speed. Now, a massive billboard for the film has been spotted in Los Angeles.

Spotted by Reddit user “Ylfsef” and shared to the Marvel Studios subreddit, the colossal billboard is reportedly located on Sunset Boulevard and is every bit as breathtaking as posters and trailers for the upcoming film has been. You can check out the billboard below.

As you can see, the billboard features T’Challa/Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) standing atop what appears to be a rock formation shaped like a roaring panther overlooking the legendary and technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda below. The giant billboard appears to be multiple stories tall, reinforcing the perspective that the hero truly is the king watching over all below him.

This breathtaking billboard is just the latest bit of promotion getting fans excited for the upcoming Black Panther movie, which was voted the second most anticipated movie of 2018 as well as the most anticipated standalone comic book character movie in a year-end Fandango poll. A new sneak peek of the Marvel Studios film will debut during the College Football Playoff National Championship on ESPN Monday night while earlier this week Kendrick Lamar, who is also performing the halftime show at that even, and SZA released the lead single from the film’s soundtrack “All the Stars.”

Tickets for the film, which marks the first time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that a film has been made by a predominantly black cast and crew, are not yet on sale, but are expected soon. The Atom Tickets app recently revealed that advance sales are “coming soon,” leading many to speculate that tickets will be available to coincide with Lamar’s halftime performance and the movie’s sneak peek on Monday night.

Black Panther opens in theaters on February, 16, 2018.