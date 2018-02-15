‘Black Panther’ to Celebrate Black History Month with Free Screenings

Starting this weekend, Black Panther will re-enter theatres for free screens for a week, thanks to a new partnership between The Walt Disney Company and AMC Theatres. According to a press release distributed earlier today, over 250 theatres in the chain will be participating for the first week of February.

Disney boss Robert Iger said they hope to inspire future generations by providing free screenings of the critically-acclaimed hit.

"'Black Panther' is groundbreaking for many reasons, including the rich diversity of voices behind its success," Iger said in a statement. "The story also showcases the power of knowledge to change the world for the better, and the importance of ensuring everyone has access to it. We're proud to provide thousands of free screenings of 'Black Panther' in hopes it will continue to inspire audiences, and to support UNCF with a $1.5 million grant to make the dream of higher education a reality for more students."

In addition to providing free tickets — which are available here — Disney is donating $1.5 million to the United Negro College Fund (UNCF), the largest minority education organization in the country.

"We know that providing aspiring young minority talent with scholarships and professional development opportunities is vital to making their dreams a reality," UNCF President and CEO Dr. Michael Lomax said. "UNCF is grateful for The Walt Disney Company's enduring commitment to expanding these types of opportunities, and we're excited to continue to do so through our Walt Disney Company/UNCF Corporate Scholars Program. I recall the excitement we all had when 'Black Panther' was first released and it's fantastic that Disney is bringing the record-breaking movie back to the big screen so that we can relive that excitement. Wakanda Forever!"

Ticket availability is available through WeTicketIt.com, so you'll have to direct your browser to the site to see if a theatre near you is participating.

After winning the top cast award at last night's SAG Awards, the cast and crew of Black Panther aim to get ready for the 91st Academy Awards later next month. All in all, the film is nominated for a total of seven awards, including making history as the first-ever superhero film nominated for Best Picture.

