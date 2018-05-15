The ‘Black Panther’ Blu-ray Arrives Today With a 43% Off Sale

Marvel’s Black Panther is now shipping on Blu-ray, and it’s coming out of the gate with some big discounts.

Currently, you can order the standard Black Panther Blu-ray on Amazon for $22.99, which is 43% off the list price. The 4K Blu-ray is available here for $27.99, or 30% off the list price. If you’re willing to spend a little more for special editions, here are your options:

Target’s exclusive edition of Black Panther includes an alternative cover and an art book as a bonus. You can grab that here for $24.99. Best Buy is also selling an exclusive steelbook edition of Black Panther that you can get right here for $27.99. The 4K steelbook version is available here for $34.99.

Speaking of Black Panther deals, Funko’s entire lineup of Pop figures from the film are up for grabs in a massive buy one, get one 50% off sale.

You can shop the entire lineup of standard Black Panther Funko figures right here. Quite a few of the figures are listed as “temporarily out of stock”, but you can still order them for the next shipment. A breakdown of the main Funko products in the series includes:

Pop Figures:

• Black Panther Pop! Vinyl Figure (chase variant is a 1-in-6 rarity)

• Black Panther Warrior Falls Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Black Panther Shuri Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Black Panther Nakia Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Black Panther Erik Killmonger Pop! Vinyl Figure (chase variant is a 1-in-6 rarity)

• Black Panther M’Baku Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Black Panther Erik Killmonger with Scar Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Black Panther Ulysses Klaue Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Black Panther White Robe Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Black Panther Black Robe Pop! Vinyl Figure

Plushes and Pint Size Heroes:

• Black Panther Plushies Display Case

• Black Panther Pint Size Heroes 3-Pack

Pocket Pop Key Chains:

• Black Panther Pocket Pop! Key Chain

• Black Panther Erik Killmonger Pocket Pop! Key Chain

Dorbz:

• Black Panther Dorbz Vinyl Figure

• Black Panther Erik Killmonger Dorbz Vinyl Figure

