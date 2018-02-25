‘Black Panther’ Box Office Earns $108 Million in Second Weekend, Second Best of All Time

Marvel’s Black Panther is making a habit of surpassing expectations, and its second weekend at the box office is just one more example.

Black Panther is set to earn another $108million in its second frame from 4,020 locations in North America, surpassing the second weekend totals of Marvel’s The Avengers‘ ($103 million) and Jurassic World ($106.6 million) for the second-highest second weekend gross in box office history behind only Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($149.2 million).

That’s only a 46 percent drop from Black Panther‘s $201 million opening weekend. Marvel films decline on average by 53 percent between their first two weeks, with some exceptions like The Avengers only dipping 45 percent.

In its first week, Black Panther bested Marvel’s previous highest day total every day, adding up to the best first week ever for a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. The film is now expected to have earned $400 million domestically by the end of this weekend, making it already a higher-grossing film than any Marvel Studios film released in the past year, surpassing even the $389 million earned by Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Another notable film this weekend is Annihilation, the sci-fi thriller from Ex Machina director Alex Garland. Annihilation is opening in fourth place at the box office. The film is expected to earn $10.6 million in its first three days from 2,012 locations.

Keep reading on to see what the rest of the top 10 moves at the box office this weekend are and how they compare to the continued box office dominance of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther.

Black Panther is now in theaters. It will be followed by Avengers: Infinity War on May 4th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

1. Black Panther

Week Two

Friday: $28.8 million

Weekend: $108 million

Total: $400 million

After the death of his father, T’Challa returns home to the African nation of Wakanda to take his rightful place as king. When a powerful enemy suddenly reappears, T’Challa’s mettle as king — and as Black Panther — gets tested when he’s drawn into a conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk. Faced with treachery and danger, the young king must rally his allies and release the full power of Black Panther to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people.

Black Panther is directed by Ryan Coogler from a screenplay by Coogler and Joe Robert Cole and stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis

2. Game Night

Opening Weekend

Friday: $5.6 million

Weekend: $16.6 million

Max and Annie’s weekly game night gets kicked up a notch when Max’s brother Brooks arranges a murder mystery party — complete with fake thugs and federal agents. So when Brooks gets kidnapped, it’s all supposed to be part of the game. As the competitors set out to solve the case, they start to learn that neither the game nor Brooks are what they seem to be. The friends soon find themselves in over their heads as each twist leads to another unexpected turn over the course of one chaotic night.

Game Night stars Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams. The film is directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein.

3. Peter Rabbit

Week Three

Friday: $2.8 million

Weekend: $12.1million

Total: $71.2 million

Peter Rabbit and his three sisters — Flopsy, Mopsy and Cotton-Tail — enjoy spending their days in Mr. McGregor’s vegetable garden. When one of McGregor’s relatives suddenly moves in, he’s less than thrilled to discover a family of rabbits in his new home. A battle of wills soon breaks out as the new owner hatches scheme after scheme to get rid of Peter — a resourceful rabbit who proves to be a worthy and wily opponent.

Based on the stories by Beatrix Potter, Peter Rabbit stars Domhnall Gleeson, Rose Byrne, and Sam Neill with the voices of James Corden, Daisy Ridley, Margot Robbie, and Elizabeth Debicki.

4. Annihilation

Opening Weekend

Friday: $3.85 million

Weekend: $10.6 million

Lena, a biologist and former soldier, joins a mission to uncover what happened to her husband inside Area X – a sinister and mysterious phenomenon that is expanding across the American coastline. Once inside, the expedition discovers a world of mutated landscape and creatures, as dangerous as it is beautiful, that threatens both their lives and their sanity.

From visionary writer and director Alex Garland (Ex Machina, 28 Days Later) and based on the acclaimed best-selling Southern Reach Trilogy by Jeff VanderMeer, Annihilation stars Natalie Portman, Oscar Isaac, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Tessa Thompson, Gina Rodriguez and Tuva Novotny.

5. Fifty Shades Freed

Week Three

Friday: $2.3 million

Weekend: $6.9 million

Total: $89.5 million

Believing they’ve left behind the shadowy figures from the past, billionaire Christian Grey and his new wife, Anastasia, fully embrace their inextricable connection and shared life of luxury. Just as the Greys begin to step into their new roles, sinister events come to light and jeopardize their happy ending before it even begins.

Based on the novel of the same name by EL James, Fifty Shades Freed is the third and final installment in the Fifty Shades film series following after Fifty Shades of Grey in 2015 and Fifty Shades Darker in 2017. Fifty Shades Freed stars Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan as Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey.

6. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Week 10

Friday: $1.3 million

Weekend: $5.6 million

Total: $387.2 million

Four high school kids discover an old video game console and are drawn into the game’s jungle setting, literally becoming the adult avatars they chose. What they discover is that you don’t just play Jumanji – you must survive it. To beat the game and return to the real world, they’ll have to go on the most dangerous adventure of their lives, discover what Alan Parrish left 20 years ago, and change the way they think about themselves – or they’ll be stuck in the game forever.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle stars Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, and Bobby Cannavale.

7. The 15:17 to Paris

Week Three

Friday: $995,000

Weekend: $3.54 million

Total: $32.1 million

From Clint Eastwood comes “The 15:17 to Paris,” which tells the real-life story of three men whose brave act turned them into heroes during a high-speed railway ride. In the early evening of August 21, 2015, the world watched in stunned silence as the media reported a thwarted terrorist attack on Thalys train #9364 bound for Paris—an attempt prevented by three courageous young Americans traveling through Europe. The film follows the course of the friends’ lives, from the struggles of childhood through finding their footing in life, to the series of unlikely events leading up to the attack. Throughout the harrowing ordeal, their friendship never wavers, making it their greatest weapon and allowing them to save the lives of the more than 500 passengers on board. The heroic trio is comprised of Anthony Sadler, Oregon National Guardsman Alek Skarlatos, and U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Spencer Stone, who play themselves in the film.

Starring alongside them are Jenna Fischer (“Hall Pass,” TV’s “The Office”); Judy Greer (“War for the Planet of the Apes”); Ray Corasani (TV’s upcoming “The Long Road Home”); PJ Byrne (“The Wolf of Wall Street”); Tony Hale (TV’s “Veep”); and Thomas Lennon (“Transformers: Age of Extinction”). Paul-Mikél Williams plays the younger Anthony, Bryce Gheisar plays the younger Alek, and William Jennings plays the younger Spencer‬. Eastwood (“Sully,” “American Sniper”) directs from a screenplay by Dorothy Blyskal, based on the book by Anthony Sadler, Alek Skarlatos, Spencer Stone and Jeffrey E. Stern. Eastwood also produces the film, along with Tim Moore, Kristina Rivera and Jessica Meier. The film’s executive producer is Bruce Berman. Behind the scenes, the creative team includes frequent collaborators Tom Stern, who served as cinematographer on 13 of Eastwood’s previous films, and Deborah Hopper, who has served as Eastwood’s costume designer on 17 prior films; editor Blu Murray, who most recently cut “Sully,” and that film’s composer, Christian Jacob. Veteran art director Kevin Ishioka, whose work can be seen in “Sully” and in “Dunkirk,” serves as production designer. Warner Bros. Pictures presents, in association with Village Roadshow Pictures, a Malpaso production, “The 15:17 to Paris.” The film will be released in theaters on February 9, 2018. It will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company, and in select territories by Village Roadshow Pictures.

8. The Greatest Showman

Week 10

Friday: $910,000

Weekend: $3.4 million

Total: $160.7 million

Inspired by the imagination of P. T. Barnum, The Greatest Showman is an original musical that celebrates the birth of show business & tells of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation.

The Greatest Showman is direct by Michael Gracey, written by Jenny Bicks and Bill Condon and stars Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson, and Zendaya.

At the 75th Golden Globe Awards, the film received nominations for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and Best Actor – Musical or Comedy for Jackman. The original song “This Is Me” won the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song and is nominated for Best Original Song at the 90th Academy Awards.

9. Every Day

Opening Weekend

Friday: $1 million

Weekend: $3 million

Sixteen-year-old Rhiannon falls in love with A, a mysterious spirit who inhabits a different body every day. Feeling an unmatched connection, Rhiannon and A try to find each other on a daily basis, always unsure of what or who the next day will bring. Soon, the realities of loving someone who is a different person every 24 hours starts to take its toll, leaving Rhiannon and A to face the hardest decision either has ever had to make.

Every Day stars Angourie Rice, Justice Smith, Debby Ryan, and Maria Bello. The film is directed by Michael Sucsy.

10 Early Man

Week Two

Friday: $355,000

Weekend: $1.4 million

Total: $6.5 million

A plucky cave man named Dug, his sidekick Hognob and the rest of their tribe face a grave threat to their simple existence. Lord Nooth plans to take over their land and transform it into a giant mine, forcing Dug and his clan to dig for precious metals. Not ready to go down without a fight, Dug and Hognob must unite their people in an epic quest to defeat a mighty enemy — the Bronze Age.

Early Man is directed by Nick Park, written by Mark Burton and James Higginson. It stars the voices of Eddie Redmayne, Tom Hiddleston, Maisie Williams, and Timothy Spall.