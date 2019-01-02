‘Black Panther’s Chadwick Boseman Shares His Top 9 In 2018

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman had quite a 2018, sharing his nine top moments in one photo on social media.

The actor first debuted as the Marvel Comics hero of Black Panther in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War. In 2018, however, he reprised the role not only in the Black Panther movie itself but also in Avengers: Infinity War. As a result, Boseman has toured the entire world promoting the films and taking in the sights and pleasures of such events.

It might have been hard for Boseman to narrow all of his photos from the year into a “Top 9” but he did it. Check out Boseman’s Top 9 from 2018 in the post below!

My #TopNine2018. It’s been a ride. Thank you all for a (literal) record-breaking year. 🙏🏾 Here’s to an amazing 2019… pic.twitter.com/9i8knPBGU1 — Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) January 1, 2019

While Black Panther is currently listed as “deceased” in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it is highly unlikely Boseman won’t be reprising the role in future installments. Many expect Avengers: Endgame to bring the character back to life in one way or another as Thanos and his evil deeds are undone.

Speaking to ComicBook.com in May, Black Panther producer Nate Moore did offer a bit of insight regarding what could be next for the franchise, which sounds like a Black Panther sequel is inevitable.

“We know there’s a ton more story to tell in Wakanda because even in the two hours we had there were ideas we left on the table just because of time,” Moore said. “And the good news is, because ultimately we have a good insight on what all the films are doing, we knew what Infinity War and what Avengers 4 next year will do and are able to sort of plan accordingly. So, I think there are great stories that will feel like the necessary next storytelling beat from what you’ve seen in Black Panther, but also carry the ball forward from what happened, the very real thing that happened at the end of Avengers 3 and what will again happen next May. So it’s all been planned out to as much as we plan anything out frankly, with room for great ideas to come and surprise us, but we’re excited. There’s still a ton of story left to tell.”

Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War are available on blu-ray, DVD, and DigitalHD and streaming on Netflix now. Upcoming Marvel Studios films include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers: Endgame on April 26, 2019 and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.