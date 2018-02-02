‘Black Panther’ Early IMAX Fan Screenings Announced

Some lucky fans can score a free ticket to go see Marvel’s Black Panther, but you’ll need to be quick about it.

IMAX and Twitter have teamed up to give a special advance screening of Black Panther on Monday, February 12th. There will also be aBlack Panther focused Q&A session with the cast and director on Twitter as part of the promotion, and all you have to do is select a location and pick up to 2 tickets. You’ll need to do it soon though because all of these are on a first come first serve basis.

“Sign up for a special advance IMAX fan screening event now! If your city isn’t on the list, you can still watch the Black Panther cast and filmmaker Q&A live on Twitter. Tweet your questions with #BlackPantherLive and follow @MarvelStudios to watch the live Q&A on February 12th at 6:30PM EST | 3:30PM PST.”

The kingdom has come. Sign up now for an early #BlackPanther @IMAX fan screening on 2/12 in select citites! Don’t see your city, you can still watch the cast & filmmaker Q&A live on @Twitter at 6:30PM EST. Tweet questions with #BlackPantherLive. https://t.co/AF9DcVemip pic.twitter.com/nRzj5gXtEH — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 2, 2018

Here are the remaining available locations:

Boston/Somerville, AMC Assembly Row 12 & IMAX

Chicago, Regal City North Stadium 14 & IMAX

Dallas, Cinemark 17 & IMAX

Miami/Ft.Lauderdale, AMC Aventura Mall 24 & IMAX

San Francisco/San Jose, AMC Metreon 16 & IMAX

Toronto, ON, Cineplex Scotiabank Theatre Toronto & IMAX

Washington, DC, AMC Tysons Corner 16 & IMAX

You can get your tickets here, and the rest of the official description can be found below.

“Fans who attend the special IMAX event will be among the first to experience Black Panther in its specially formatted IMAX presentation, which features an expanded 1.9:1 aspect ratio for a large portion of the film, offering fans up to 26% more image in IMAX than standard theatres. The first guests to arrive will also receive a limited-edition, collectible Black Panther Twitter pin, while supplies last.”

Black Panther currently holds a 4.18 out of 5 on ComicBook.com’s anticipation rankings, placing it in the #2 spot. You can submit your score for the film here.

Black Panther lands in theaters on February 16.