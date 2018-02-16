‘Black Panther’ Fans Get ‘Fifty Shades’ When Theater Accidentally Plays The Wrong Movie

An Atlanta audience was expecting to see Black Panther on Thursday night but instead got an invitation to Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey’s wedding.

The theater meant to play the Marvel Studios flick but accidentally had Fifty Shades Freed lined up in the projector. Fans got a little rowdy, hoping to be taken to Wakanda, and instead being subjected to a masochistic romance flick. One member of the audience filmed the theater’s reaction and shared it on Twitter.

See it for yourself below.

Aiight so this happened at Atlantic Station. They played 50 shades instead of black panther pic.twitter.com/5WhvX270Y5 — The Chef (Steve) (@ChefWaites) February 16, 2018

It’s the Atlantic Station Regal theater in Atlanta, Georgia. “They played 50 Shades instead of Black Panther,” The Chef (Steve) wrote with the video. Inevitably, some member of the audience probably let the theater know what had happened and the correct movie began playing later.

Clearly, the theater was packed in the video, which is an indication of Black Panther‘s massive Thursday night numbers. The film is expected to have had the second largest Thursday night of any Marvel Studios film which isn’t titled Avengers: Age of Ultron according to the most recent reports.

Black Panther hits theaters on February 16, 2018. Advanced tickets are on sale now wherever tickets are sold. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Avengers: Infinity War on May 4th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.