Marvel Legends Retro 375 Collection Wave 6 Pre-Orders: Black Widow, Thor, Thing, and Green Goblin

If Kenner made Marvel figures in the ’80s, they would probably look a lot like Hasbro’s Marvel Legends Retro 375 line. This time around, we get to experience that alternate reality with new figures of Thor, Black Widow, Thing, and Green Goblin. Pre-orders for those figures are live here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon for $11.99 each. A case set for collectors wasn’t available at the time of writing, but it should be added soon.

Each figure in the Marvel Legends Retro 375 line measures 3.75-inches with five points of articulation. To complement the retro look, each figure comes packaged in a retro cardback complete with Kenner logo. Note that Wave 5 of the Marvel Legends Retro 375 line dropped earlier this month with figures of Hulk, Falcon, Dark Phoenix, Wolverine, Mr. Fantastic, and Venom. Pre-orders for these figures are also live here at Entertainment Earth now for $11.99 each or in a case of 8 for $95.99 with free US shipping.

On a related note, Hasbro is in the midst of a slow rollout of Marvel Legends figures which will include pieces to form an Infinity Ultron figure based on his appearance in the Disney+ animated series What If…?. The first two figures in this Build-A-Figure wave are Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) from the Hawkeye series.

Marvel Legends Hawkeye Clint Barton 6-Inch Action Figure ($24.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: This 6-inch Marvel Legends Series Disney Plus Hawkeye figure includes a bow, alternate hands, and a build-a-figure arm of Infinity Ultron.

Marvel Legends Hawkeye Kate Bishop 6-Inch Action Figure ($24.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: This 6-inch Marvel Legends Series Disney Plus Kate Bishop includes alternate hands and a bow, plus a leg of Infinity Ultron.

Hasbro hasn’t revealed details on the remaining figures in the Infinity Ultron BAF wave, though we expect that they will be Disney+-themed as well. With Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight series starring Oscar Isaac heading to Disney+ on March 30th, it’s a pretty safe bet that a figure based on the series will be included. Stay tuned for more reveals in the coming days / weeks.