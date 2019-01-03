‘Black Panther’ Stars Announced as Golden Globes Presenters

With NBC’s presentation of the 76th annual Golden Globes just around the corner, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has finally started announcing the various presenters for the awards ceremony. On Thursday morning, the first group of presenters was made public, and fans of Marvel’s Black Panther will be pleased to see quite a few familiar names on the list.

According to Deadline, Black Panther himself Chadwick Boseman will be presenting one of the evening’s awards, as will his co-stars Lupita Nyong’o, Michael B. Jordan, and Sterling K. Brown. There has been no word as to whether or not any of the Black Panther actors will be presenting together, though fans would surely love to see a Wakandan reunion unfold on stage.

The four Black Panther stars aren’t the only comic movie alum to appear as presenters at this year’s Golden Globes. Iron Man 2‘s Sam Rockwell and Thor franchise staple Idris Elba will also be representing the Marvel Cinematic Universe on the stage. Gary Oldman, who played Jim Gordon in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy will presenting an award, as will Jessica Chastain, who is set to star in this year’s X-Men film, Dark Phoenix. Star Wars and Halloween icons Harrison Ford and Jamie Lee Curtis are also set to present.

The rest of the first presenters group includes Dick Van Dyke, Halle Berry, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, Justin Hartley, Taraji P. Henson, Felicity Huffman, Allison Janney, William H. Macy, Chrissy Metz, Mike Myers, Saoirse Ronan, Octavia Spencer, Ben Stiller, Lena Waithe, and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

In addition to the usual awards, this year’s ceremony will be recognizing two legends of the industry. The Big Lebowski star Jeff Bridges, who played the villainous Obadiah Stane in 2008’s Iron Man, will be honored with this year’s Cecil B. deMille Award. Carol Burnett will receive the first-ever Carol Burnett Award, a special achievement award from the Golden Globes.

Black Panther was nominated for multiple Golden Globes this year, including Best Drama.

The 76th annual Golden Globes are hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg, and will air on NBC on Sunday, January 6th at 8 pm ET.