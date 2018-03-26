Marvel

‘Black Panther’: The Internet Has Turned Killmonger’s Epic Line Into a Meme

Black Panther‘s pop culture and social media dominance continues as a taunt spouted by rival for the throne Erik ‘Killmonger’ Stevens (Michael B. Jordan) has been turned into the latest viral meme.

Killmonger, who was raised outside of the technologically advanced nation of Wakanda, returns to infiltrate its borders and inflict revenge on its king (Chadwick Boseman).

During an unceremonious challenge for the throne, a ferocious Killmonger defeats King T’Challa in one-one-one combat — cutting down uncle Zuri (Forest Whitaker) in the process.

“Is this your king?!” Killmonger roars as T’Challa flounders at his feet.

Moments later, Killmonger lifts T’Challa and tosses him off a waterfall, seemingly to his doom.

Despite it being the low-point for our hero, the internet has turned the serious Black Panther scene into a meme. The format is simple: take the shot of an angry and screaming Killmonger and apply it to any situation, asking, “is this your X?”

Earlier this week, Black Panther became just the 14th film in history to earn more than $1.2 billion at the worldwide box office.

Black Panther is now playing. Stars Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Letitia Wright (Shuri) and Winston Duke (M’Baku) will return in Avengers: Infinity War, out April 27th. 

