‘Black Panther’: The Internet Has Turned Killmonger’s Epic Line Into a Meme

Black Panther‘s pop culture and social media dominance continues as a taunt spouted by rival for the throne Erik ‘Killmonger’ Stevens (Michael B. Jordan) has been turned into the latest viral meme.

Killmonger, who was raised outside of the technologically advanced nation of Wakanda, returns to infiltrate its borders and inflict revenge on its king (Chadwick Boseman).

During an unceremonious challenge for the throne, a ferocious Killmonger defeats King T’Challa in one-one-one combat — cutting down uncle Zuri (Forest Whitaker) in the process.

“Is this your king?!” Killmonger roars as T’Challa flounders at his feet.

Moments later, Killmonger lifts T’Challa and tosses him off a waterfall, seemingly to his doom.

Despite it being the low-point for our hero, the internet has turned the serious Black Panther scene into a meme. The format is simple: take the shot of an angry and screaming Killmonger and apply it to any situation, asking, “is this your X?”

“Is this your summer body?!” pic.twitter.com/PNkcuYwRWN — Ol’ QWERTY Bastard (@TheDiLLon1) March 23, 2018

IS THIS YOUR DEFINITION OF CLEAN!!!?



*your mother walking into the house that you spent the entire morning scrubbing from top to bottom* pic.twitter.com/2soWWXBMXQ — KING (@KastroDaOne) March 22, 2018

Bills: Is this your paycheck?! pic.twitter.com/FbrhBzBAN4 — Ready Gayer One (@VizyLawrence) March 20, 2018

Unnecessary stress and overthinking: IS THIS YOUR HAPPINESS? pic.twitter.com/dnQqnGHom9 — Clout Strife ? (@officialinyang) March 22, 2018

*your auntie to your uncle’s new wife*



“Is this your Mac n’ Cheese?” pic.twitter.com/R2i1Cx6mSo — Bank Black With Your Vibranium (@Steph_I_Will) March 21, 2018

Bank account: IS THIS YOUR SAVINGS?!! pic.twitter.com/NtUqzYKK03 — Daddy CHO (@Chidubem__O) March 21, 2018

Beyoncé: Is this your tax refund? pic.twitter.com/yEyHRNNKKq — Goonica’s Coming 4 U (@AshleyShyMiller) March 23, 2018

Exam paper: Is this your brain?! pic.twitter.com/Q6qqDrIARf — Pickle Rick (@Prem_peh) March 22, 2018

Earlier this week, Black Panther became just the 14th film in history to earn more than $1.2 billion at the worldwide box office.

Black Panther is now playing. Stars Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Letitia Wright (Shuri) and Winston Duke (M’Baku) will return in Avengers: Infinity War, out April 27th.