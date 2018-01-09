‘Creed’ Screenwriter to Write ‘Black Panther: Long Live the King’

Aaron Covington will write two issues of Marvel’s Black Panther: Long Live the King.

Covington co-wrote the film Creed with Ryan Coogler, the Black Panther movie director. Artist Mario Del Pennino will join Covington on the digital comics series.

The story finds Black Panther up against a monster devastating the Wakandan countryside. T’Challa must balance monster-hunting with helping Wakanda recover from recent political strife.

Check out a preview of Black Panther: Long Live the King #3 below.

Covington’s story begins in the third issue of Long Live the King. Nnedi Okorafor and Andre Lima Araujo worked on the first two issues. Okorafor and Araujo will conclude their story in the series’ final two issues.

Marvel publishes Black Panther: Long Live the King biweekly as a ComiXology Original. The series follows The Immortal Iron Fists and Thor vs. Hulk: Champions of the Universe. Avengers: Back to Basics will follow in March.

Black Panther: Long Live the King #3 goes on sale January 10 on ComiXology.

Black Panther opens in theaters on February 16th.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Avengers: Infinity War on May 4th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

