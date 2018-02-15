Black Panther: Wesley Snipes Shares How He Almost Became The Marvel Hero

✖

Wesley Snipes almost became the Black Panther instead of Blade. It’s hard to imagine, but it almost happened back in the 1990s. The Coming 2 America star talked to Collider about working with Eddie Murphy again, and of course how his Marvel career could have been wildly different. Snipes’ biggest comment is probably that the technology couldn’t have been as impressive as now. Also, the comic book universe apparatus that exists now was basically a pipe dream in 1993. So, this probably wouldn’t have gone down. But, there were three versions of a script, so there had to be some kind of traction at some point of the pitch. Maybe it’s for the best as Chadwick Boseman is a legend for his time as T’Challa and that would radically alter his time as the Black Panther. For now, all fans can wonder if What If…?

“That is absolutely true, and we had three scripts, three versions of scripts written when we held the rights to Black Panther. That was in the early '90s. Maybe '92, '93, '94, in that area somewhere. We didn't have the technology we have now,” Snipes explained. “Pixar didn't exist. None of the things, the CGI capabilities that we have now existed, and you know, people... Even the thought of the name "Black Panther" in the zeitgeist of Hollywood had a reference to the national revolutionary group versus the comic book. So it was hard to make. Long story long, we didn't end up making it, the rights went back, converted back, and then Blade came along. [I] rocked with that.”

During the interview, Collider also asked what drew the comedian to the original Coming to America as well. Snipes wanted to be a part of something positive for Black audiences.

“Because there was a preponderance of negative imagery of black people in the world, in cinema, and this was one of the first films, American made, Western films that showed African people and the African experience, and I mean the African diasporic experience in it's glory. I mean with robes and jewels, and opulence and you know, wealth, and not the starving children in living in the sewers and the gutters,” he told the outlet.

“That meant a lot. Meant a lot to everybody. Those of us who were students of the African history know that these things exist and that world exists, and it's not too far from reality, but the general world doesn't know that,” Snipes added. “It was great to see it and all the beautiful, beautiful women that were it. Oh my gosh. And the dancing that was in it. It was monumental man, monumental.”

