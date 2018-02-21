The Internet Reacts to ‘Black Panther’s Historic Opening Weekend Box Office

The early numbers for Black Panther are in, and fans seem pretty over-the-moon about the results.

According to new estimates from Disney, the Marvel Studios film has a current three-day box office total of $192 million, making it the fifth-highest opening weekend in box office history. By the end of the four-day weekend, that number is expected to grow to $218 million, making its debut even more historic.

In the international market, Black Panther has already earned $169 million, putting its grand total thus far at $387 million.

It’s safe to say that the film is breaking records and resonating with audiences, something that fans have voiced plenty of excitement for online. And now that there are concrete numbers to Black Panther‘s success, that excitement has only grown. Here’s a round-up of some of those reactions to Black Panther‘s stellar opening weekend debut.

This makes me very, very happy. NOW can Hollywood start making and celebrating more diverse movies, please? https://t.co/9cT9AWPST3 — Andrea Mann (@AndreaMann) February 18, 2018

Proud to have contributed to the opening-weekend box office numbers for #BlackPanther



Also, go see it. So. Good. — Peach (@humphreysholly) February 18, 2018

Seeing #BlackPanther doing record-breaking numbers at the box office.



(Also, me, when Kendrick and SOBxRBE Paramedic comes on.) pic.twitter.com/hap8rO7M8O — Fred. (@fredelicioso) February 18, 2018

“Black Panther exploded at the Presidents Day box office, bounding to a record-shattering $192 million for the three-day weekend and a projected $218 million-plus for the four-day holiday.” ~ @THR



WE TRIED TO TELL YA!#BlackPanther #BlackPantherSoLit #WakandaForever — Regina Clement (@clement_regina) February 18, 2018

Black Panther, a superhero movie with a predominately black cast has taken the box office by storm. https://t.co/1dsu9V0LOK — Sasha Pruss (@sashacpruss) February 18, 2018

Black Panther @ the box office like: pic.twitter.com/4IUiab4P6X — godric nahvol steaks (@godrinati) February 18, 2018

