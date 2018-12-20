Oprah Threw a Party to Celebrate ‘Black Panther’s Golden Globe Nominations

There’s a lot to celebrate when it comes to Black Panther. This Awards Season, the Marvel Cinematic Universe film is set to have a real presence with a number of award nominations — including two Golden Globe nominations for Best Original Score and Motion Picture – Drama. It’s a major achievement and Oprah Winfrey decided to honor it with a party.

As reported by Vulture (via The Root), Oprah hosted an exclusive party to honor the film’s Golden Globe nominations. Oprah documented the party, which was attended by the film’s stars Michael B. Jordan (Killmonger) and Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/Black Panther) as well as director Ryan Coogler in addition to other guests, on Instagram which included a short video of her longtime partner Stedman Graham enjoying a rum cake that Jordan’s mother gave her at the event — a cake apparently better than any other cake ever.

Delicious cake and celebrations aside, it’s a big deal that Black Panther is nominated for these awards as it paves the way for the film to potentially receive nominations for Academy Awards. Marvel Studios parent company, Disney, has also submitted a hefty for your consideration appeal to Academy voters, submitting the film in more than a dozen categories including Best Director, Best Actor for Boseman, and Best Picture.

“I think there are a lot of amazing artists that helped to make that movie, and it would be wonderful if they could be recognized,” Black Panther producer and Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige told Vox of its Oscar chances. “Almost everyone involved in that movie, bringing that movie together, is great, and it would be wonderful to see if they’re recognized. We’ll see. This genre, typically not.”

Feige added it would be “wonderful” to see production designer Hannah Beachler and costume designer Ruth Carter recognized, as well as Boseman, Erik ‘Killmonger’ Stevens star Michael B. Jordan, Shuri star Letitia Wright, Nakia star Lupita Nyong’o, and screenwriters Coogler and Joe Robert Cole.

The Golden Globes air on January 6, 2019, 8:00 PM EST.