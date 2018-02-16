Will ‘Black Panther’ Sequels Feature X-Men’s Storm?

With a Black Panther sequel being inevitable based on the film’s massive expected box office, the question of bringing X-Men character Storm into the narrative becomes an intriguing possibility.

Over the course of the next year, possibly before any Black Panther sequel goes into production, Disney is expected to carry out an acquisition of 21st Century Fox, the studio which currently owns the rights to X-Men characters. On the pages of Marvel Comics, T’Challa weds Ororo and the relationship between the two characters is beloved by many. So, will Storm be coming to a Black Panther sequel?

The man to ask would certainly be Black Panther director Ryan Coogler. Coogler, though not signed on for a sequel just yet, likely earned himself first dibs on it by garnering critical praise in addition to the massive box office.

“To be honest with you, I don’t know enough about that acquisition to even talk about it, man,” Coogler told ComicBook.com. “I’m like caught up there while we were trying to finish the movie. So, I think, look — if it’s something that goes through, I can’t think of better hands for those characters to be in than Kevin [Feige]’s. I’ll say that.”

As for the stars of the film, they would likely be among the last to know the narrative plans of a future film, but T’Challa actor Chadwick Boseman and Nakia actress Lupita Nyong’o have already discussed the possibility which would tear apart their characters’ relationship.

“Are you trying to break up my relationship with Nakia?” Boseman responded to ComicBook.com’s suggestion of Storm and T’Challa’s romance. “It sounds like that’s what you’re doing right now.”

He promptly suggested talking to Nyong’o about it. “I’m not happy to talk about this, at all! I feel very territorial,” Nyong’o said. “That’s my king! I’ve already told him, he better not have that,” Nyong’o said. “He will have a problem on his hands.”

In the end, Storm’s involvement in a Black Panther sequel rides on both Disney following through with its acquisition of 21st Century Fox, as well as the decisions made by Marvel Studios’ creative powers that be. Either way, she shouldn’t be expected to be played by Halle Berry or Alexandra Shipp as the characters will be almost certainly be rebooted to fit into the Marvel Cinematic Universe should they ever arrive.

