‘Black Panther’ “Spoilers Without Context” Meme Goes Viral

While it may seem like everyone and their neighbor has seen Marvel‘s Black Panther — at least based on box office numbers, that is — there are, in fact, still those who have not yet managed to see the latest entry in the MCU. That means the “no spoilers” rule of etiquette is still in play online.

But for those who have seen Black Panther, holding back their excitement about various scenes and plot points in the film has been almost too much. So how does one get all excited about Black Panther without ruining some of the best moments for the “no spoilers” crowd? They come up with a hilarious new meme, that’s how. Black Panther fans have taken to Twitter to share GIFs that remind them of various scenes in Black Panther, but the trick is that the GIFs have absolutely nothing to do with the movie other than the actions presented are close to those in the film and they are presented completely without context.

These “Spoilers Without Context” GIFs work almost as a highlight reel of some of the best moments in Black Panther without really giving anything away and they’re hilarious, too. Well, they’re hilarious once you’ve seen the movie and are in on the joke.

Read on for the best “Spoilers Without Context” GIFs for Black Panther but be warned. We’re giving some mild spoilers for Black Panther as we go.

@shelton__s

black panther spoiler but I don’t give you context pic.twitter.com/aoCSOlOIdF — Shelton (@shelton__s) February 21, 2018

Shuri has some of the best lines and zingers in Black Panther, but the moment she shames T’Challa for his choice of footwear might be one of the funniest and this GIF absolutely nails it, even if T’Challa wasn’t wearing Crocs.

@LashawnaTaylor

As part of the coronation ceremony, the new king is not only given the Heart-Shaped Herb to bestow upon them the strength of the Black Panther, but they also get buried in Wakandan soil so they go on a vision quest to speak to their ancestors. Spongebob has the right idea.

@tylerchronicles

The secret Vibranium tattoo was part of Killmonger’s ticket into Wakanda, though we’re pretty sure his didn’t say princess.

@Dizzaleatta

Black Panther spoiler but I don’t give you context pic.twitter.com/gd1T26XTC9 — Shuri (@Dizzaleatta) February 21, 2018

Klaue had a little too much fun while in the CIA interrogation room in Busan, but we’d like to think that Mr. Bean here is jamming to Klaue’s mixtape.

@IWriteAllDay_

black panther spoiler but I don’t give you context pic.twitter.com/bd9sA2GnfE — Clarkisha Kent-Boseman: Thrower of Wakandan Wigs (@IWriteAllDay_) February 21, 2018

The other character with the best lines and scene-stealing in Black Panther has to be M’Baku. Winston Duke’s portrayal of the character has made him the breakout star of the film and has made M’Baku himself everyone’s not-so-low-key favorite character. This GIF perfectly sums up the character’s bristly, yet humorous personality in the film though to be fair, no GIF can do the scene where the leader of the Jabari tribe is just done with everyone talking justice.

@kimstagram_81

The climactic fight scene between T’Challa and Killmonger deep within the Vibranium mines of Wakanda makes you think that T’Challa’s plan is to somehow defeat Killmonger by having him get hit by one of the mine trains. Turns out that it’s a little more complex than that, but the film’s mine train scenes play up every second of tension, much like this GIF of this man versus train.

@TheAceblade

Black Panther Spoiler, but I don’t give you context pic.twitter.com/YgvnOLzXkL — Hey Auntie (@TheAceblade) February 21, 2018

How does Killmonger end up king for a day? He challenges T’Challa for the throne. It goes a little like this.

@MatthewACherry

Black Panther spoiler but i don’t give you context pic.twitter.com/7QHz5Jdbk6 — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) February 20, 2018

When it comes to the Tweet that kicked off the “Spoilers Without Context” meme, however, it might just be the best one. Turns out Okoye doesn’t care for wigs, but the turn out to be handy in a fight. Too ambiguous for you? You might just want to check out Black Panther in theaters for yourself.

Black Panther is now playing in theaters everywhere.