‘Black Panther’ Star Chadwick Boseman Featured On Time Magazine Cover

The weight of receiving a cover of Time Magazine has still not lost its significance. Even the President obsesses over the number of times he’s received a cover from the red bordered news stand favorite.

Only two other superheroes (that I can find) ever were featured on the cover of the magazine, Superman for his 50th anniversary and Spider-man during the Sam Raimi days. So when, this week it was announced that Black Panther himself aka Chadwick Boseman would be featured the buzz was high.

Huffington Post Columnist Jamil Smith wrote the compelling article “The Revolutionary Power of Black Panther” in the issue which will be on stands soon. The article delves into the history of the character, the weight of the name of Marvel’s character but most importantly what it means to have a black superhero helming his own movie. From the article:

If you are reading this and you are white, seeing people who look like you in mass media probably isn’t something you think about often. Every day, the culture reflects not only you but nearly infinite versions of you—executives, poets, garbage collectors, soldiers, nurses and so on. The world shows you that your possibilities are boundless. Now, after a brief respite, you again have a President.

The film has already garnered a ‘fresh‘ rating on Rotten Tomotoes – despite a facebook groups campaign to destroy the fan score. Causing facebook to take down the group and for Rotten Tomotoes to respond. The The Marvel film will be in theaters February 16th and has a 99% fresh score on Rotten Tomotoes. The Comicbook.com anticipation score sits at a 86.50, currently number 4 on our lists.

Directed by Ryan Coogle, and starring Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa, Michael B. Jordan as Erik Killmonger and Danai Gurira as Okoye.

T’Challa, after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king.

Black Panther2018

