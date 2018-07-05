‘Black Panther’ and ‘The Walking Dead’ Dominate Saturn Awards Nominations

Marvel Studios’ smash-hit blockbuster Black Panther and hit AMC zombie drama series The Walking Dead are dominating nominations for the upcoming 44th annual Saturn Awards, Variety reports.

The Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy, and Horror Films will announce the winners in June.

Black Panther leads the pack with 14 nominations, including noms for Best Comic-to-Motion Picture release and Best Actor for leading man Chadwick Boseman, followed by Star Wars: The Last Jedi with 13 nominations and television’s The Walking Dead scoring seven.

The $1 billion dollar Black Panther competes against Marvel’s own Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Thor: Ragnarok in the Best Comic-to-Motion Picture Release category, alongside Fox’s Logan and Warner Bros.’ Wonder Woman.

Boseman is up for the Best Actor trophy against The Last Jedi star Mark Hamill, Blade Runner 2049‘s Ryan Gosling, Logan‘s Hugh Jackman, Get Out‘s Daniel Kaluuya, War for the Planet of the Apes‘ Andy Serkis, and Brawl in Cell Block 99‘s Vince Vaughn.

Leading lady Lupita Nyong’o, who plays war dog Nakia, is up for Best Actress against Wonder Woman‘s Gal Gadot, The Last Jedi‘s Daisy Ridley, Beauty and the Beast‘s Emma Watson, Hostiles‘ Rosamund Pike, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’s Frances McDormand, and The Shape of Water’s Sally Hawkins.

Black Panther‘s villain, Erik ‘Killmonger’ Stevens, earned a Best Supporting Actor nomination for star Michael B. Jordan, and Danai Gurira, who plays Wakandan warrior Okoye, earned a nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

Also representing Black Panther are breakout star Letitia Wright, nominated for Best Performance by a Younger Actor in a Film, and Ryan Coogler, who is nominated for Best Film Director.

Coogler and co-writer Joe Robert Cole are also nominated for Best Film Screenplay, with the Marvel Studios production earning nominations for Best Film Production Design (Hannah Beachler), Best Film Editing (Michael P. Shawver, Debbie Berman), Best Film Costume Designer (Ruth E. Carter), Best Film Music (Ludwig Goransson), Best Film Make Up (Joel Harlow, Ken Diaz), and Best Film Special/Visual Effects (Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammock, Dan Sudick).

The Walking Dead, now in its eighth season, is up for Best Horror Television Series (against companion series Fear The Walking Dead), Best Actor on a Television Series (leading man Andrew Lincoln), Best Supporting Actor on a Television Series (King Ezekiel star Khary Payton), and stars Danai Gurira (Michonne) and Melissa McBride (Carol) will compete for the Best Supporting Actress trophy.

Chandler Riggs, who recently departed the series after eight years following the death of Carl Grimes, will compete in the Best Performance by a Younger Actor on a Television Series category against Fear star Alycia Debnam-Carey.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who plays The Walking Dead’s bat-wielding villain Negan, is up for Best Guest-Starring Performance on Television where he will compete against Fear‘s Michael Greyeyes.

The complete list of nominees is below.

Black Panther is now playing. Stars Chadwick Boseman, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright and Winston Duke will return in Avengers: Infinity War, in theaters April 27. The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.

UPDATE: An earlier version of this article stated that Claudia Castello had been nominated as an editor of Black Panther. This has since been corrected.