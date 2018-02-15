Black Panther Trailer Won’t Drop Until This Summer

If you have been looking forward to Marvel's Black Panther, then you should know the film is well on its way. The feature is set to wrap filming in the coming weeks, and several stars such as Danai Gurira have finished their work on the movie. Black Panther is still eyeing a February 2018 release date, giving Marvel Studios breathing room to complete post-production on the feature before its premiere. However, for some fans, the company can't work fast enough on Black Panther.

After all, it doesn't look like the public will be getting a look at Black Panther until this summer.

Recently, Marvel Studios opened its doors to press sites such as ComicBook and IGN. Our own Brandon Davis was on the floor at the event, and it was there that executives confirmed when Black Panther's trailer would drop. After showing an intense sizzle-reel, Marvel Studios said the film's first trailer would debut this summer.

Right now, fans are speculating whether the studio will drop the Black Panther on the fly or at an organized event. Marvel Studios did confirm its return to San Diego Comic Con for this summer, so the trailer could drop on July 22. However, the clip could come earlier if the studio wanted to debut the footage elsewhere. D23 will take place between July 14-16, so the studio may debut the clip there before releasing it to the public later.

Black Panther follows T'Challa who, after the events of Captain America: Civil War, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda to take his place as King. However, when an old enemy reappears on the radar, T'Challa's mettle as King and Black Panther is tested when he is drawn into a conflict that puts the entire fate of Wakanda and the world at risk.

The film stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira , Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis. Additional cast members include Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Florence Kasumba, Sterling K. Brown, and John Kani.

Ryan Coogler directs from a screenplay he co-wrote with Joe Robert Cole.

Black Panther arrives in theaters on February 16, 2018.