Black Panther Marvel Comic Cover Funko Pop Is Up for Pre-Order

Last month, Wolverine finally joined Funko's Comic Cover Pop series, and today another Marvel legend followed suit. The Black Panther Comic Cover Funko Pop is based on the cover of the issue #7, which was released in January of 1978. As with all of the Comic Cover Funko Pops, the Black Panther edition comes packaged in a hard protector case that includes pre-drilled holes for hanging on the wall. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth now (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code SUNFREE22) and here on Amazon.

Flash forward to 2022, and Black Panther has another huge MCU film on the horizon with Wakanda Forever. The first wave of Pop figures based on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever launched during SDCC back in July, and you can find a full breakdown below.

The first Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Funko Pop wave includes common figures, exclusive figures, Pop Ride figures, and Pop Keychains. Common figures and Pop Key chains are available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code SUNFREE22 at checkout). A complete list follows, and exclusives are highlighted:

The first products based on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever have been a long time coming. In recent weeks, Hasbro and Funko have been focusing on Black Panther Legacy Collection releases, which focus on the original film. That's all well and good, but the Pops and action figures in the collection are basically refreshes of previously released items. Fans have been waiting to see something from the new film, and it all starts with this Funko Pop lineup.

Looking ahead to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Letitia Wright's Shuri is in the driver seat this time around, and she recently spoke with Variety about how the film honors Boseman:

"It's an incredible honor for Chadwick Boseman," she said. "It's jam packed with exciting stuff. November, it couldn't come sooner so I'm excited for you guys to see it."

Wright continued, "We honored him by committing ourselves to the story that he started, the legacy he started with this franchise, and We committed every day to working hard, no matter what circumstances we faced. And we faced a lot of circumstances. A lot of difficult situations, but we came together as a team. We poured everything into this movie."

"In Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled to be released on November 11, 2022. Ryan Coogler returns to direct the sequel and is also developing a new Marvel TV series for Disney+ set in the world of Wakanda as well. The film will star Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Cole, Florence Kasumba, Tenoch Huerta and Martin Freeman.