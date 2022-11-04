Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: Marvel Teases One Week Until Release

Black Panther was released back in February of 2018, and Marvel fans have been eagerly waiting for the follow-up, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The film had its world premiere last week, and the first reactions to the film have been quite positive. There are a lot of questions surrounding the new film, including who will take on the mantle of Black Panther since T'Challa star Chadwick Boseman passed away in 2020. In honor of the movie being one week away, Marvel released a little teaser today.

"ONE WEEK. Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives only in theaters November 11," Marvel wrote on Instagram. You can view the post below:

Is Shuri Becoming Black Panther in Wakanda Forever?

Marvel has not officially confirmed who will become the new Black Panther in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. There has been a lot of speculation about the change with fans guessing everyone from Shuri (Letitia Wright) and M'Baku (Winston Duke) to Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) as well as Michael B. Jordan's Killmonger who hasn't even been confirmed to appear in the film. As far as recasting Boseman's T'Challa, Nyong'o recently explained that she is against the idea.

"That is not the death of the Black Panther, that's the whole point," Nyong'o told THR. "It's laying to rest [T'Challa] and allowing for real life to inform the story of the movies. I know that there are all sorts of reasons why people want him to be recast, but I don't have the patience. I don't have the presence of mind, or I don't have the objectivity to argue with that. I don't. I'm very biased."

Does Wakanda Forever Have a Post-Credits Scene?

This week, ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast had the chance to chat with many of the people who made Wakanda Forever happen. One such person is Nate Moore who has been a producer on multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe films, including both Black Panther movies. It's been confirmed that the sequel only has a mid-credits scene, and Moore explained why there was no end tag like in most of the films.

The fact that director Ryan Coogler originally wanted to introduce Namor (Tenoch Huerta) at the end of the first Black Panther came up, so we asked whether or not there was anyone they wanted to introduce at the end of the sequel. "Not this time, you know, obviously the way that this movie is a bit different and the tone of this movie is a bit different and it felt especially, once people see the film, we felt the ending was so kind of poetic, to then go back and say, 'Hey there's a tag at the end credits' felt a little disingenuous tonally from what we were doing," Moore explained. "Much like Endgame didn't have a tag, this didn't feel like a movie that needed it."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled to be released in theaters on November 11th.