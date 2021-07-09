Black Widow Director Reveals When Post-Credits Scene Was Shot

✖

After some significant delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Marvel Studios' Black Widow movie is finally set to arrive this weekend, both in theaters and on Disney+. The blockbuster is expected to give Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) her long-awaited due in a solo context, and as fans might expect, that will involve some Marvel Cinematic Universe tropes, including a post-credits scene. While fans will have to wait a few days to see exactly what that scene entails, director Cate Shortland recently provided some behind-the-scenes context of how the scene was brought to life.

"That was shot when we came to the states from Europe," Shortland explained to Deadline. "The sequence was shot as part of our pickups at the beginning of 2020, before Covid."

So, for those who have begun to speculate about what the scene could entail — and whether or not it could have been a late addition to the film, to reflect some aspect of the ever-changing MCU timeline — it sounds like the sequence was already set in stone. Given the fact that Shortland previously said the final cut has been ready for a year, that detail definitely makes sense.

In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

"I think what's exciting is this whole legion of new characters is going to be unleashed," Shortland said in a previous interview. "And I think what's really exciting too, is there's an ambiguity about those characters. So, whereas the, say, original legion was fairly black and white, I think some of these characters who are going to come to the fore have got a darkness in them. And that's interesting, because that's not something that we're used to seeing as well. In some ways, it's more complex. Some of the characters are more difficult. But I think what people want is change. I don't think we can keep watching the same thing. And I think Kevin [Feige] is very aware of that, I think he not only is switching it up with cultures and adding different voices, [but] what he's also doing is adding different perspectives on the world."

Black Widow is set to be released in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access on July 9th.