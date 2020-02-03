Black Widow Emojis Debut on Twitter

It’s Super Bowl Sunday but for Marvel fans there’s a lot more to be excited for than just the showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. With the big game being a big day for trailers and teasers for some of the most eagerly anticipated movies of the year fans are looking forward to a new look at the upcoming Black Widow and now the action-packed spy thriller that will kick off Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is getting a little something extra to get fans hyped for the film: Twitter emojis celebrating the film and its characters.

On Sunday four character emojis were rolled out – five if you count the one for the movie’s title. Getting the emoji treatment are Natasha Romanoff, Red Guardian, Yelena Belova, and Melina Vostokoff. You can check them out for yourself below.

The upcoming Black Widow will take fans into a previously unexplored time in Natasha’s (Scarlett Johansson” life that takes place between the events of Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. It will see Natasha reunited with some important people from her past, including Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz) and Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian (David Harbour). It’s a film that is set before Natasha’s death in Avengers: Endgame, a death in which she sacrificed herself on Vormir in order to acquire the Soul Stone needed to undo Thanos’ snap and, in a sense, Black Widow may give fans some insight on how Natasha arrived at that moment as it is a film that Johansson recently described as being “about self-forgiveness and it’s a film about family.”

“I think in life we sort of come of age many times and you have these kind of moments where you’re in a transitional phase and then you move sort of beyond it, and I think in the Black Widow standalone film, I think the character is at, when we find her, a moment of real crisis,” she said. “And throughout the film, by facing herself in a lot of ways and a lot of things that make her her, she actually kind of comes through that crisis on the other side and we start to be able to reset where she’s a more grounded, self-possessed person. So that’s her journey — well, I hope, anyway.”

Black Widow opens May 1.

