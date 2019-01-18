Marvel’s ‘Black Widow’ Has Reportedly Hired A Costume Designer

Marvel’s Black Widow movie has found a costume designer in Jany Temime.

Temime is best known for her work on Skyfall and Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban. She has more than 70 costume design credits to her name. The new was first reported by DiscussingFilm. The film is set to be directed by Cate Shortland on a script from Jac Schaeffer according to multiple reports. Marvel Studios, however, has not yet confirmed the movie as a project on its release schedule just yet.

A synopsis which made its way online offers the best idea of what the movie may be about. “At birth the Black Widow (aka Natasha Romanova) is given to the KGB, which grooms her to become its ultimate operative,” the synopsis reads. “When the U.S.S.R. breaks up, the government tries to kill her as the action movies to present-day New York, where she is a freelance operative. The standalone film will find Romanoff living in the United States 15 years after the fall of the Soviet Union.”

Scarlett Johansson is expected to reprise her role as Natasha Romanov for the first time after Avengers: Endgame with the project. The character has long been interesting for directors who have worked with her, such as Joe Russo of Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Avengers: Infinity War.

“In Winter Soldier, what we found so compelling about pairing [Black Widow] up with Captain America was that he is a service paragon of morality and she is a paragon of gray,” director Joe Russo told Wired. “But they’ve grown together and I think when you find them in [Infinity War] and they’ve been the Secret Avengers for two years because they’re being hunted by Ross and the government, they’re like a tight-knit family now — her, Sam Wilson, and Steve Rogers.”

Disney has yet to announce a release date for Black Widow, but rumors point to t releasing sometime in 2020 — the first empty year on Marvel Studios’ release schedule since 2014. Johansson returns as one of Earth’s last-surviving mightiest heroes in Avengers: Endgame on April 26, 2019.