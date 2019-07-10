Black Widow Trailer Hinted at for San Diego Comic-Con

We’re essentially a week out from the beginning of this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, and there’s still plenty of speculation as to what big things will come out of the event. A lot of eyes are currently on Marvel Studios’ plans for the weekend, and it sounds like new footage just might end up being part of that. A new report for Variety hints at what could be in store for Marvel Studios‘ presentation, where a source teases that a first look at the upcoming Black Widow solo movie isn’t entirely out of the question.

“Marvel will of course bring out the stars of its next phase, and that’ll be a moment for it, but you’re also using a presentation in Hall H to break a new piece of content,” an anonymous executive says in the report. “Getting something ready, like footage or a trailer for Black Widow, means a VFX acceleration. If it’s up to two or three minutes, that can run you a million bucks.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, this is by no means confirmation that Black Widow footage will be shown at the event, but the possibility of it falls in line with Marvel Studios’ past. In years prior, Marvel debuted early footage from films such as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Black Panther, and Avengers: Infinity War, many months before that content was officially released to the public. Seeing as Black Widow has been in production for almost a month now – and is the only upcoming film of theirs that is currently in that state – it certainly doesn’t seem impossible that the film could follow a similar suit.

Ultimately, fans will just have to wait until Saturday afternoon of SDCC to see what Marvel officially has in store for the future, and whether or not Black Widow footage is a part of that.

Black Widow will see Scarlet Johansson return to her role as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, with a cast that will also include Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, and David Harbour.

“Those movies, there’s a reason why they are the zeitgeist that they are.” Harbour recently told ComicBook.com. “The guys that I’ve met over there who are making these movies, like [Louis] D’Esposito and [Kevin] Feige, they just seem like the best in the business in a certain way in terms of that particular thing. And the great thing about them and about all the people that work on these movies is that it really feels like an amateur movie, and I don’t mean this in terms of a negative thing. Amateur stems from the word ‘amo,’ to love. People just doing it for the love of it as opposed to just doing it for a paycheck. And that’s really what it feels like. It feels like these guys just love, love, love movies, and they want to make fun, exciting movies.”

“This woman, Cate Shortland, who is directing this movie is one of the best directors I’ve ever worked with.” Harbour continued. “She’s so, so smart, and makes such beautiful indie movies. The fact that you’d put someone like that at the helm of one of these huge action movies — and she pays such attention to the story and such attention to character speaks volumes.”

Do you hope that a Black Widow trailer will debut at SDCC? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home are in theaters now.