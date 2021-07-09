Black Widow’s David Harbour Has Cute Reaction To Latest Trailer

✖

David Harbour can't wait for Marvel Cinematic Universe fans to meet Alexei and his girls in Black Widow this July. Marvel Studios released the new trailer for the upcoming film on Saturday. Harbour, who plays Alexei Shostakov, a.k.a. Red Guardian in the movie, took to Instagram to share the trailer, which offers a first look at Ever Anderson as young Natasha and another actor seemingly playing young Yelena Belova in the film. The trailer indicates that the children were part of a staged family involved with the Red Room program, with Alexei playing the father figure. On Instagram, Harbour writes, "My tough girls coming for ya JULY."

Black Widow's move to a July release also confirmed that the film would debut on Disney+ Premier Access with its theatrical debut. Harbour approves of the simultaneous theatrical and streaming premieres.

"I'm very much looking forward to being in Black Widow if we ever are able to release that movie," said Harbour during an Instagram live video. "I would love to be able to watch that movie too – y'know I have not seen that movie. I have seen some stuff in ADR and it looks really good. And also I was there when we were shooting it and I'm really excited about it. But I would like to see it myself. Hell, I would watch it on Disney+."

Announcing Black Widow's move into July and onto Disney+, Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, said in a press release, “Today’s announcement reflects our focus on providing consumer choice and serving the evolving preferences of audiences. By leveraging a flexible distribution strategy in a dynamic marketplace that is beginning to recover from the global pandemic, we will continue to employ the best options to deliver The Walt Disney Company’s unparalleled storytelling to fans and families around the world."

According to the synopsis, "In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger."

Cate Shortland directs Black Widow from a screenplay written by Eric Pearson based on Jac Schaeffer and Ned Benson's story. The film stars Scarlett Johansson, reprising Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, with Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, William Hurt, Ray Winstone, and Rachel Weisz.

What do you think of the new trailer? Let us know in the comments section. Black Widow releases in theaters and on Disney+ premier access on July 9th.