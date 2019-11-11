Black Widow: Here’s What David Harbour Could Look Like as Red Guardian

Next May, David Harbour will officially join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Alexei Shostakov, the Russian superhero known as Red Guardian. The character being played by the Stranger Things star has often been compared to Captain America and using that tidbit of information, one fan artist has crafted a killer piece of concept art showing an in-depth look at the character. Concocted by @BritEdit, the piece plays off Caps iconic suit but instead of blue and white, it’s scarlet and black. Red Guardian can also be seen with his iconic red and silver shield and you can check it out for yourself in its full glory below.

When we spoke with Harbour earlier this summer, the Hellboy star teased a deep, complex character. “That’s one of the things I really like about this character,” Harbour said. “There’s an openness to interpretation. The one thing we do is know is that he’s the counterpart to Captain America on the Russian Soviet side, but that way we have a lot of play with who he is and we are playing with him.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

He added, “Initially when I heard the pitch she [director Cate Shortland] was like ‘He’s this and he’s this.’ And I was like ‘Yeah, I got it.’…he spins and he twists and he turns in ways that make sense and in ways I don’t expect characters to go there. I expect characters to be a color or a flavor and we get to know them and this guy is really rich.”

You’ll be able to see Harbour as Red Guardians in Black Widow, due out May 1, 2020.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk have yet to receive release dates from Disney+ while Ant-Man 3 and Blade are waiting for theatrical release dates.

What surprises do you think are in store for Black Widow? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!