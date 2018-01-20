‘Black Widow’ Rumored For 2020 Release Date

The Black Widow solo project is building momentum, and it could already have a release date.

Recent reports say that Disney is developing a Black Widow solo film with Scarlet Johansson reprising the popular role. In addition to a significant pay bump, the reports say that Johansson has already signed up to return as the character for the project and that it could hit theaters in 2020 (via DailyMail).

This is obviously early in development, but 2020 isn’t that far away and shows that Marvel might be placing this project ton the fast track.

Fans have long requested a Black Widow solo film, but it wasn’t until recently that Marvel seemed to be actually moving forward with one. Johannson’s Black Widow has been featured in a number of Marvel projects, debuting in Iron Man 2 and subsequently starring in The Avengers, Captain America: Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Captain America: Civil War.

She will reprise the role once more in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4, and if these reports hold true it seems she will be a key part of the upcoming Phase 4 slate for Marvel Studios.

Now, even if it does get made, it could always take place in the past, so her having a solo film in development doesn’t mean she makes it past Avengers 4. The good news is there is no shortage of great Black Widow stories to base a movie on, so the possibilities are extensive.

As for the solo project, it currently has writer Jac Schaeffer on board to write the script, who has previously worked on TIMER, Mr. Stache, and Nasty Women, along with the buzz building project The Shower. Right now no director has been attached to the project, but if that 2020 date sticks fans should probably hear something sooner rather than later.

In the meantime, fans can see Johannson reprise the role in Avengers: Infinity War, which hits theaters on May 4.