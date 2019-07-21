Marvel

Marvel Television Fans Are Confused About MCU Continuity After Blade Casting

Marvel’s San Diego Comic-Con panel brought the nerd world quite a lot to process, with the reveal […]

Marvel’s San Diego Comic-Con panel brought the nerd world quite a lot to process, with the reveal that Mahershala Ali will be playing Blade in an upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe reboot. The news was met with quite a lot of hype — and also some confusion.

As some have been quick to point out, Ali’s casting creates a bit of an extra wrinkle in what we know of the MCU’s timeline, seeing as he previously played Cottonmouth on Season 1 of Luke Cage. Granted, Cottonmouth did die partway through the season, and Alfre Woodard has portrayed two characters in the franchise, but the lack of continuity is driving some up the wall.

Some have tried to determine how Ali’s portrayals of Cottonmouth and Blade can coexist in the franchise, while others are wondering if this is further evidence that Marvel’s Netflix shows were never really canonical in the MCU. Here are some of our favorites takes on the whole dilemma.

