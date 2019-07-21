Marvel Television Fans Are Confused About MCU Continuity After Blade Casting

Marvel’s San Diego Comic-Con panel brought the nerd world quite a lot to process, with the reveal that Mahershala Ali will be playing Blade in an upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe reboot. The news was met with quite a lot of hype — and also some confusion.

As some have been quick to point out, Ali’s casting creates a bit of an extra wrinkle in what we know of the MCU’s timeline, seeing as he previously played Cottonmouth on Season 1 of Luke Cage. Granted, Cottonmouth did die partway through the season, and Alfre Woodard has portrayed two characters in the franchise, but the lack of continuity is driving some up the wall.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Some have tried to determine how Ali’s portrayals of Cottonmouth and Blade can coexist in the franchise, while others are wondering if this is further evidence that Marvel’s Netflix shows were never really canonical in the MCU. Here are some of our favorites takes on the whole dilemma.

Wait…

Is Mahershala Ali as Blade confirmation that Netflix never was in the MCU because he already played Cottonmouth in Luke Cage?! pic.twitter.com/z75uTKClq6 — Side Shadow😼🐉🎦🎞️ (@sideshadow909) July 21, 2019

Was It Worth It?

Blade entering the MCU but potentially at the cost of Luke Cage being cannon pic.twitter.com/8qZPXmihMS — Quote the Producer (@quoteprod) July 21, 2019

Not Fair

They cast the guy who plays Cottonmouth in Luke Cage as Blade. Great casting, but the netflix shows… pic.twitter.com/TZqKHX58uG — Julius (@juju_wrld) July 21, 2019

A Downside

Only bad news tonight was Mahershalla Ali as Blade. Not because I don’t want him as Blade, but because he was Cottonmouth in Luke Cage. Idk how to feel about that. So much for “it’s all connected”… — Xisco Lozano (@XiscoLozano) July 21, 2019

Bless

cottonmouth died in luke cage and now mahershala ali comes back as blade the man is THRIVING https://t.co/dcCpVtnFBH — hazel ⎊ (@chcrliecox) July 21, 2019

Disappointed

The most disappointing thing in this slate is the fact that it just gave a middle finger to the Netflix properties by casting Mahershala Ali as Blade after he was Cottonmouth in Luke Cage. The Netflix shows aren’t even a part of the MCU and that makes me so sad. — Instagram User PatrickJDennis (@patricjdennis) July 21, 2019

Don’t Worry About It

“Mahershala Ali is the new Blade in the MCU!”

Me: Oh fuck, that’s awesome! But wait, he was already Cottonmouth in Season 1 of Luke Cage–

Marvel: pic.twitter.com/n0fRfV5Tqb — Jon (@octaneblue) July 21, 2019

Hopeful

I know people are saying the Netflix shows don’t count anymore because Luke Cage and the new Blade share an actor…but remember that Luke Cage and Captain America: Civil War share an actor too (Alfre Woodard)I doubt they will make the Netflix shows non-canon. pic.twitter.com/7mf5e6kYAL — Mason Brown (@IAMAMAZINGMASON) July 21, 2019

Sure, Why Not?

So, I guess then Blade is Cottonmouth’s unseen twin brother? #LukeCage https://t.co/somJKlWxnL — Van Woland (@phillip_jeffry) July 21, 2019

A Theory