Brie Larson Reveals Captain Marvel’s Secret Weapon For Taking Down Thanos

The remaining Avengers will attempt to set things right and bring their friends back in Avengers: Endgame, and thankfully the original six will have a bit of help from new allies they’ve picked up along the way. That includes their newest addition Captain Marvel, who they will meet for the first time in Endgame. The hero’s been around for some time though, and in a new interview with The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Brie Larson was asked what her secret weapon against the big bad Thanos happens to be.

Larson provided an answer, and it probably isn’t the one you expected. “Easy. It’s compassion,” Larson said. The staffer who asked it was surprised, to say the least, asking “really?” Luckily Larson was very much kidding, saying “No. I’m going to punch him into the sun.” Yeah, that’s more like it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Another question posed to Larson was “what is one secret you can share about your character?” Larson had an answer for that too, but it didn’t have anything to do with taking down Thanos or restoring the universe. No, it was much more personal. “Marvel is going to kill me for saying this but…Captain Marvel says that she’s allergic to scallops but she actually just doesn’t like them,” Larson said.

Another member of Colbert’s staff asked who would win a fight, prompting Larson to offer up Captain Marvel. “But I didn’t say who” replied the staffer. “It doesn’t matter. Captain Marvel,” Larson said. He tried one more time but she then cut him off and said “it’s Captain Marvel. Next question.”

We can’t help but agree, as she is by far the most powerful hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe thus far. Thing is, Thanos still has the Gauntlet, and even if it is not as powerful as it once was, it would still pose a threat in the hands of Typeface nonetheless someone of his power and ability. We’ll finally get to see Captain Marvel throw down with the Mad Titan sooner rather than later, and we cannot wait.

You can check out the official description for Endgame below.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we look at all the reveals from Star Wars Celebration, talk Disney+, discuss the return of Game of Thrones, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!