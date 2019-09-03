Comcast Continues Throwing Shade at Spider-Man Deal With New Avengers: Endgame Listing

If you’re reading this, you’re likely well aware of the ongoing kerfuffle between Disney and Sony Pictures; it’s all anyone has talked about for the past few weeks. Few have braved the stormy waters to use the crumbling deal as a marketing ploy yet here we are with Comcast making the most of the deal. Sometime last week, one ComicBook.com staffer noticed the listing for the Avengers: Endgame on-demand showing was a bit peculiar, poking fun at the #SaveSpiderMan campaign.

Now, a new listing has rolled out, directly slamming Sony. In fact, the listing seems to say Sony is the biggest villain out of any of the ones currently in the Marvel library. See below for a snapshot we took of the listing as we found it.

As it stands now, the deal is apparently over — despite various fan blogs reporting otherwise. On the day of the announcement, Sony sent ComicBook.com a statement about the ordeal, something you can read in its entirety below.

“Much of today’s news about Spider-Man has mischaracterized recent discussions about Kevin Feige’s involvement in the franchise,” the statement read. “We are disappointed, but respect Disney’s decision not to have him continue as a lead producer of our next live action Spider-Man film.”

“We hope this might change in the future, but understand that the many new responsibilities that Disney has given him – including all their newly added Marvel properties – do not allow time for him to work on IP they do not own. Kevin is terrific and we are grateful for his help and guidance and appreciate the path he has helped put us on, which we will continue.”

You can see Holland’s Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Far From Home, still in theaters.

