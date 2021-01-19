WandaVision Fan Spots Hilarious Costume Goof

✖

WandaVision is the talk of the town, that much is certain. Even then, however, it appears the House of Ideas has found themselves on the end of a potential costuming flub. In a tweet that went mega-viral on Tuesday, Vision (Paul Bettany) is seen with a chunk of white skin exposed under his shirt. The clip is taken from the show's marketing and shows Vision and Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) swinging at some point in what appears to be the 1970s.

As seen in the tweet, while Vision is taking the form of his usual red-skinned self, a piece of Bettany's real flesh can be seen under his unbuttoned sleeve. See the snapshot for yourself below.

Some fans quickly lept to the show's defense, suggesting it's a deliberate Easter egg the filmmakers behind the show inserted to show fans that maybe — just maybe — the person swinging isn't the real Vision. Others suggest that Marvel Studios simply made a mistake and accidentally sent out a pre-visual effects shot to be used in marketing.

Though just two episodes of the show have been released, fans have now had days to pore over that series frame-by-frame in hopes of finding the next big Easter egg. So far, nods to classic Marvel characters like Grim Reaper and The Whizzer have been found as have direct nods to bizarre supporting characters like Bova.

That's all on top of the direct mentions of other MCU characters, like the Strucker Watches that pay homage to HYDRA head Baron Von Strucker.

"Yes, I'm back for WandaVision... I am such an admirer of Kevin Feige, he has taken such a risk with the show, and the concept of this show. It's beautifully written by and her staff of writers - and it is f*cking bonkers," Bettany previously said of the series. "I mean it's so out there and nuts, the choices that they are making. And fans will not have to wait that much longer... they'll much more of an insight, very, very, soon as to what it may look and feel like."

The first two episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+.

