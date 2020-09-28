Cam Newton Wore Superman Cleats Honoring Black Panther Chadwick Boseman

✖

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has honored the late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman throughout the 2020 NFL season on several occasions. After scoring a touchdown in Week 1 of the season, Newton was quick to cross his arms and throw up a Wakanda Forever salute. Now, ahead of his Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Newton had a very special pair of cleats on. The athlete's nickname since his days at Auburn University has been Superman and now he has a pair of cleats which sees his super hero alter ego honoring Boseman and Black Panther.

One of Newton's pregame cleats has, "Wakanda Forever," written on its side. The other has DC Comics icon Superman holding the mask of Marvel Comics legend Black Panther. The artist behind the designs on Newton's attire has not been revealed.

Check out some photos of Newton's cleats in the tweet from the official Patriots account below!

Chadwick Boseman passed away on August 28 after a 4-year battle with colon cancer which he kept to himself while working on some of the biggest movies the world has even seen. The actor has since been laid to rest in his home state of South Carolina. The actor known globally as the titular Marvel hero in Black Panther. Now, Boseman's death certificate has revealed details of the battle which he had kept quiet while working on Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and other non-Marvel movie projects including 21 Bridges and Da 5 Bloods.

Boseman's co-stars from Black Panther, among other projects, have come out to share their reactions and condolences in the wake of Boseman's passing. Letitia Wright shared a video she made herself on Instagram. Director Ryan Coogler wrote a letter about his feelings. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige shared his grief. Michael B. Jordan shared a powerful tribute to Boseman on his Instagram page.

After wearing the Superman and Black Panther cleats in his pre-game warm ups. Newton lead his team to a 36-20 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

(Photo: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)