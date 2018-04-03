Can Fans Save the Deadpool Cartoon Like They Did the Movie?

Last week it was announced that the animated Deadpool TV series for FX was being canceled over “creative differences” between FX, Marvel Television, and series creators Donald and Stephen Glover. Then, on Wednesday, Donald Glover took to Twitter to clarify that despite reports that hinted he was too busy for the Deadpool project, he had been hard at work and released what would have been the first season finale script for the series.

The script was everything a fan could want in a Deadpool series and fans that weren’t upset about the cancellation before certainly were once they realized just what they’d be missing out on. But this isn’t the first time a Deadpool project had a taste of what could be leaked. Now, we have to wonder if fans might be able to save the Deadpool animated series the way the saved the Deadpool movie a few years ago.

For those that don’t recall, 2016’s Deadpool almost didn’t happen. The Ryan Reynolds-starring project had been mired in production hell for almost a decade and was looking like it would never see the light of day. That is, until test footage leaked online in 2014. The leak, which happened at San Diego Comic Con, was quickly blown up by fans who took to the internet to share their support for the project. While that could have gone very poorly for all involved, it had the exact opposite response. Fans were so into the leaked footage that Fox ended up green-lighting the project. When Deadpool hit theaters two years later, it was a critical and financial success — and its sequel is hitting theaters this summer.

Now that fans have a taste of what the Deadpool animated series could have been, it’s not impossible to think that the power of the people could be successful twice when it comes to the Merc With a Mouth. Glover still has a relationship with FX through his critically acclaimed series Atlanta and FX still has a relationship with Marvel through the show Legion. While creative differences may be the reason cited for why the Deadpool series isn’t going forward, positive fan reaction and support might be enough to get all parties to reconsider. After all, creative differences could just be code for concerns that the project wouldn’t hit the mark but, as Glover’s script suggests, that is not the case. Reaction to the script has been positive which means that a Deadpool animated series would likely be successful for FX and Marvel and after all, the parties involved would be interested in having a product that is successful — read: profitable — so this might just be something they could work through.

After all, it’s worked for Deadpool before.

Do you think fans can save the Deadpool animated series? Let us know your thoughts in comments.