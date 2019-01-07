Reddit Users Rally For Marvel Fan Battling Cancer To See ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Early

Earlier today, Reddit began to rally around a member of /r/MarvelStudios who’s been battling cancer. Reddit member /u/alexander_q posted earlier today that he’s suffering from three types of cancer and the Marvel Studios subreddit instantly banded together in hopes of getting him an early screening of Avengers: Endgame.

Jumping to the top of /r/MarvelStudios, alexander_q posted he’s suffering from cancer of the liver and mouth in addition to bone marrow failure. In response, the post has started being passed around various circles in hopes that it gets noticed by either Joe and Anthony Russo — directors behind Endgame — or Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige.

“I’m not a child or anyone with a particularly tragic story,” Alexander detailed in his post. “Just a normal guy. I’m 33, lost my sister three years ago to the same rare genetic disease it turns out I have too. I’ll behind a devoted girlfriend and an adopted greyhound.”

The post has attracted enough attention so far that a vendor working on visual effects for the movie has shared they’ll do everything in their power to escalate the post up the VFX food chain.

“I’m currently working on Endgame in London,” /u/Tinoh revealed. “And will try and pass this message up the VFX ladder.”

Tinoh went on to offer alexander_q his cast and crew screening ticket to the premiere of Avengers: Endgame, typically held a week or so prior to its release date. Also in the thread, fans are trying to put together an organized effort on Twitter using the #Avengers4Alexander hashtag.

Marvel Studios and Disney have previously demonstrated going out of there way to accommodate the final wishes of fans before. It’s just a matter of fans giving the right push to bring the situation to light in front of the right executives at Disney.

Our thoughts are with Alexander and his family during this time.

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame flies into theaters on April 26th. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, 2019 and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.