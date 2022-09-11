Captain America 4 Director Reveals When Production Starts (Exclusive)

Captain America: New World Order director Julius Onah has revealed when the fourth Captain America movie, and the first to star Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson wielding the shield, will start production. Onah spoke to Phase Zero host Brandon Davis for ComicBook.com at the D23 Expo. During that conversation, the director confirmed that Captain America: New World Order will begin filming in the spring of 2023. During the interview, Onah also talked about where fans will find Sam Wilson as Captain America: New World Order begins, noting that Sam has a new weight of leadership and responsibility on his shoulder after inheriting the Captain America mantle in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

"Look, he is in a new position stepping up to be the leader as Captain America," Onah says. "That's going to be a new set of challenges for him, and in this story, a big part of his journey is, how do you define that leadership? That's the thing he hasn't had to deal with just yet. As the Falcon, he was always there supporting the rest of the team, but now he's the man leading the team, and I think that's going to be a really exciting journey to go on with him."

Onah follows Joe Johnston and Joe and Anthony Russo in directing Marvel Studios' Captain America movies. He told ComicBook.com about what he hopes to bring to the series that will set New World Order apart.

"There's a lot we're going to bring to the table," Onah says. "And this is a new set of challenges and a new set of adversaries. I love classic paranoid thrillers and that's a big part of the inspiration of this film. We want to find an action that is grounded and tactile and give him new things to do that we haven't seen in those other films, and I don't want to spoil too much, but let's just say that we are planning some really, really exciting things."

He also touched on the return of the Bradley family, with Carl Lumbly reprising his role as the first Captain America, Isaiah Bradley in New World Order, as well as Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres, who will become the new Falcon. Onah ties those returns to the theme of leadership he mentioned in regard to Sam's challenges.

"Leadership is about making tough decisions," he says, "and there's going to be some really tough decisions that Sam has to make, both with the Bradleys, also with Joaquin Torres, who looks up to him in really, really, really important ways. So when you think about the group of people around him, again, without spoiling our movie and the journey he has to take, there's some really, really emotional and power stuff in store for audiences."

Captain America: New World Order opens in theaters on May 3, 2024.