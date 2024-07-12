Captain America: Brave New World Removed Key Footage From CinemaCon

Captain America: Brave New World released its first official teaser trailer on Friday morning, drumming up quite a response from Marvel fans looking forward to the next adventure with Sam Wilson. As exciting as the new trailer is, offering a gritty, grounded tone which is immediately reminiscent of the widely acclaimed Captain America: The Winter Soldier, there is more footage which Marvel Studios has shown off which was removed from this trailer. Yes, an entire movie’s worth of footage exists, but Marvel previously rolled out more footage from the fourth Cap movie and it only makes today’s trailer that much more exciting.

Much of the footage in the first teaser trailer was featured at CinemaCon. However, much of what was featured at CinemaCon was not featured in the teaser. The biggest change is the removal of a line of dialogue from Harrison Ford’s President Ross. In his meeting with Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson. the President of the United States tells him, “I want Captain America to help me rebuild the Avengers.” This leads to a dialogue similar to that seen in the trailer, where Sam questions what will happen if he doesn’t agree with the President’s orders.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The footage at CinemaCon went on to see the President address a room full of soldiers and world leaders. During his speech, music started to play which triggered a Winter Soldier-like brainwashing to activate Isaiah Bradley as an assassin. A shortened version of the moment is featured in the teaser trailer. This leads to a shootout and brawl, culminating in Isaiah tossing a table across a room with ease and leaping out of the building through a glass window. Essentially, the footage shown as CinemaCon was from the same scenes as many early sequences in the now-released teaser trailer but thoroughly extended versions with almost entire scenes playing out rather than quickly edited bits for the trailer. The tone of the CinemaCon footage was similar to that of the teaser trailer.

The teaser trailer, however, did feature several new pieces of footage and reveals which were not included or hinted at back in April’s CinemaCon presentation from Marvel Studios and Disney. Not only was the Red Hulk revealed for the first time in the final moments of the teaser trailer but the footage showed a major connection to 2021’s Eternals movie. Sam Wilson and Joaquin Torres, now officially suited up as the Falcon to fulfill his comic book destiny, are seen flying over the Indian Ocean. More specifically, they are engaged in a battle around the partially emerged corpse a Tiamut, the Celestial being which had its apocalyptic birth halted in Eternals. Furthermore, all of the clips with Giancarlo Esposito’s new and mysterious character were not featured during CinemaCon, as his addition to the film is a product of reshoot efforts throughout 2024.

Are you happy to see major a story element from the events of Eternals coming into play for Captain America: Brave New World? What did you think of the first official look at Captain America: Brave New World? Join the conversation on Phase Zero, which recorded an Immediate Reaction podcast episode to discuss the Captain America: Brave New World trailer on Friday morning. Subscribe to the Phase Zero channel on YouTube or any major podcast platform to stay up to date on all major Marvel news and theories!