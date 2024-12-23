Captain America 4 Producer Confirms Why “New World Order” Title Was Changed

Longtime MCU producer Nate Moore recently revealed why the fourth installment in the Captain America series was changed by Marvel Studios. In an interview with Empire (via ComingSoon), Moore stated “I think ‘New World Order’ was a title we thought was really interesting and sort of moody and scary. Some of the feedback we got, internally and externally, was that that phrase has, unfortunately, been co-opted in the real world in a way that made people uncomfortable.” While there has almost always been a political element in the Captain America films, the term “new world order” is often associated with conspiracy theories espoused by extremist groups, so it makes sense that the powers that be at Marvel Studios would want to shy away from anything too controversial, especially in this divisive climate.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now called Captain America: Brave New World, the film will see Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson become the new star-spangled hero now that Steve Rogers has given up the role. Many plot details are still under wraps, but what we do know is the film will see Wilson take on a new threat that has global implications following a massive international incident. Harrison Ford replaces the late William Hurt as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross who is now the President of the United States, and will eventually become the Red Hulk.

Tim Blake Nelson makes his long-awaited return to the MCU as Samuel Sterns, also known to comic book fans as the villain, Leader. Other returning faces include Joaquin Torres (who will suit up as the new Falcon) and Carl Lumbly as the elderly super soldier Isaiah Bradley.

While still very much a standalone film, Captain America: Brave New World is bound to impact future movies featuring Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Moore told Empire that “I think that Avengers teams are best when they are led by a Captain America. And this movie gives us a little bit of space to talk about, ‘Where are the Avengers? What does it mean to have Avengers? And is Sam the right guy to lead them?’”

Captain America: Brave New World will also follow up on the plot point involving Tiamut, the massive Celestial corpse sticking out of the ocean, introduced in Marvel’s Eternals. It’s also been confirmed that it will be the source of adamantium in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For those unfamiliar with the unbreakable metal, it is most closely associated with Wolverine, as his bones and claws are coated with it. The MCU has been gradually setting the stage for its version of the X-Men – will the upcoming Captain America film plant even more seeds for the arrival of Marvel’s Merry Mutants? For example, will we see a shadowy organization (i.e. Weapon X) steal some adamantium for its secret mutant experiments? All of the elements are there!

Captain America: Brave New World will be released on February 14, 2025.