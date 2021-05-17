New Captain America Anthony Mackie Said He Didn't Think Marvel Could Work For a TV Series

✖

Anthony Mackie had some doubts about whether Marvel would be able to translate to a TV series. He also won Best Hero at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. The new Captain America is already bringing home the hardware. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier managed to deliver big ratings for Marvel Studios and pass the torch to Sam Wilson in the process. However, that was far from a sure thing as audiences had a sort of puzzled response to WandaVision. After the first few weeks, the anticipation built to a crescendo and it was like the old days once again. Some of the same momentum marked The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s run too. By the end, everyone was clamoring for the finale and Mackie’s debut as the new Captain America. Check out what he had to say to Variety down below:

Anthony Mackie was originally skeptical about the idea of a Marvel TV series, "I didn't think we would be able to translate on to television what we do on film" #FATWS https://t.co/CTimzb6F6W pic.twitter.com/qtJMtabLBQ — Variety (@Variety) May 17, 2021

“I was very skeptical and very surprised about the idea of a TV series, I didn’t think we wouldn’t be able to translate to television what we do on film,” Mackie explained. “I was blown away and surprised by how well they were able to keep the amazing scope of the films in the Marvel Industry and take it to Disney+.”

The Marvel star was asked recently why his character was struggling to take up the Captain America mantle.

"Well, because the shield belongs to Steve, and you know, Sam got into this because of his relationship with Steve. Sam wasn’t waiting in the wings, hoping and waiting to become Captain America," Mackie said. "The whole goal and idea was to save the world with Steve. So if he's Cap, that means Steve is no longer with him," Mackie added. "So, it takes the fun out of it. You know, the idea of being a superhero and being Captain America as a Black man, representing a symbol that for 500 years, has literally enslaved, downtrodden, and persecuted you people is a harsh reality to try and come to grips with."

He also discussed that brand new suit and how his Cap would be a bit different.

"Remember, he's a counselor and he's a regular guy who just happened to become an Avenger. There's no superpowers, there's no super-suit, there's no super-serum. He's just a guy. I love the idea of him moving through life as Captain America, as someone who brings peace and change instead of destruction and physical force."

