Captain America Star Chris Evans Applauds Hero Kid Who Refilled Halloween Candy Bucket

It’s perhaps the most heart warming story to come out of Halloween earlier this week. A little boy was caught on video approaching a house in Maryland only to discover the candy bowl on the porch was empty. Instead of simply turning around to head to the next house and increase his candy haul, the child dipped into his own back of candy to put a few pieces in the bowl so other children coming behind him wouldn’t be disappointed. The charming video soon went viral with people far and wide praising the child for his kindness — including Captain America himself, Chris Evans.

On Friday, Evans retweeted a post containing the video of the child’s Halloween heroics and had an encouraging message for the child: don’t ever change. You can check out Evans’ tweet below.

Evans isn’t the only person applauding this simple act of generosity. Since Leslie Hodges — the homeowner whose Nest security camera caught the moment — shared the video on social media, the story has gotten worldwide attention with many sharing Hodges sentiment that the child’s act gives hope about good people in the world. The video has been shared over 460 thousand times, has over 15 million views, and has racked up over 30 thousand comments since originally being posted on Halloween night as of the time of this article’s writing.

“Caught this on our Nest camera…. this has got to give hope to everyone that there are still amazing people in this world,” Hodges wrote. “What a selfless act from this little guy! Kudos to his parents!!!”

Since the video went viral the child has been identified as 8-year-old Jackson Champagne and, according to The Washington Post, the little Halloween hero is going to be rewarded for his good deed. The Hodges have been connected to Jackson’s family and plan to meet in order to gift the little boy with a gift card to his favorite store as well as thank him in person for his kindness to others. However, for Jackson it sounds like the deed itself was the reward.

“That’s the type of kid Jackson is. He’s always giving,” Jackson’s father, Ty Champagne said, noting that when asked why he refilled the bowl, the child responded simply, “For the kids after me.”

