Sam Wilson Captain America Avatar Added to Disney+

A week after The Falcon and the Winter Soldier officially confirmed that Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson would wield the shield as the new Captain America, Disney+ has honored the event by adding an avatar to the service featuring Sam in his new attire. The evolution of the character from being the Falcon was depicted in the season finale of the series last Friday, with Marvel Studios and Disney both holding off for at least a few hours in regards to maintaining the massive reveal for viewers who hadn't yet watched the episode, though all bets were off when it came to posters and promotional materials by the time the weekend kicked off.

As if the actual events of the narrative weren't distinct enough to confirm the new status quo for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the season finale also featured a change in its title card, depicting "Captain America and the Winter Soldier" instead of the expected "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier." Head writer Malcolm Spellman even confirmed that, with Sebastian Stan's Bucky undergoing a serious evolution, they toyed with changing his moniker to "White Wolf" from "Winter Soldier."

"I got to see that moniker [White Wolf] in watching one of the cuts, and man, it really affected me emotionally,” Spellman confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. “I believe they wanted the impact of 'Captain America and the Winter Soldier' to land. And I do think that had they done 'Captain America and the White Wolf,' it might not have been as emotional of a landing because it’s too much math and too much evolution. But I don’t know for sure what it was. I got blindsided by that while watching the cut — but I loved it.”

Whatever names they might be called, we surely haven't seen the last of either character. Less than a day after the debut of the season finale, reports emerged that a Captain America 4 was in the works, with Mackie starring as the hero. Those reports claimed that Spellman would be writing the film, with the filmmaker dodging those reports.

"Who said it? Did [Marvel Studios president] Kevin [Feige] say it?" Spellman joked with ComicBook.com. "I would not put faith in anything you do not hear directly from the man himself!"

