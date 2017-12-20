This Captain America Blanket Will Hide Holiday Pounds With Muscle

You know the drill. You eat too much during the holidays then consider buckling down in January with a gym membership. The good news is that you can avoid that problem this year with one inexpensive garment. Enter the Captain America muscle blanket.

Indeed, this blanket will instantly transform you into a superhero with an awesome suit and rippling muscle – all you need to do is put it on.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, you may have heard something about “great responsibility” coming along with the powers that this Snuggie can provide, but don’t worry about that. You are free to lounge on the couch in front of the TV or the fireplace, eating snacks but still looking awesome and feeling pretty dang toasty.

All of this and more can be yours by grabbing a Captain America muscle blanket in our shop for yourself or as a gift. The Snuggie is available in youth and adult sizes for $25.99 and $32.99 respectively.

Still have Christmas shopping do do? Make sure to check out all of the great gifts in the ComicBook.com store.