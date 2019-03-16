‘Captain Marvel’: Directors Reveal Who Came up With Concept for ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Scene

With the arrival of the latest Avengers: Endgame trailer this week, it’s not a secret that Carol Danvers responds to Nick Fury’s distress call from Infinity War. She’s seen with Thor trying to intimidate her before deciding he “likes this one” when she doens’t flinch. How we get to that moment, however, is something that’s teased in the mid-credits scene of Captain Marvel, an idea that the directors said was all the idea of the Russo Brothers.

On the Empire Film Podcast, Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck explain that the entire concept and it’s filming came from Joe and Anthony Russo, directors of Avengers: Endgame.

“The sting is really a direct lead-in to their movie I’d imagine if I knew anything about their movie, so they were the ones who came up with the concept for it and we said ‘that sounds awesome,’” Boden said.

In the scene (spoilers, just in case), the surviving Avengers are shown to have found and held on to Fury’s 90s-era pager and have kept it running since the Snap. However, the pager suddenly stops working. A brief bit of panic breaks out among the group to get the device operating again, but there’s no need. The message made it to its intended recipient and she’s replying in person. The Avengers turn around and there she is, Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel with only one question for the heroes: “Where’s Fury?”

The scene is tonally a bit different from the rest of Captain Marvel, but serves as a bridge between the two films, despite their events being separated by over 20 years.

“They shared their script with us and we said great,” Fleck said. “They were the ones that physically shot that little scenelet.”

That scene also gives a bit more anticipation for how the characters will interact with one another, something the Endgame trailer gives a taste of. It’s something that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has previous said is one of the “great” things about the introduction.

“One of the great things about introducing a new character is the anticipation of getting ot see their interactions with existing characters,” he said.

Captain Marvel is now playing in theaters. Avengers: Endgame will debut April 26.

