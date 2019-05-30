Captain Marvel Writer On How Back To Back Movie Appearances Helped The Character

Like Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War the year before, Captain Marvel debuted around a month ahead of a very much anticipated epic in Avengers: Endgame. Fans were truly introduced to the character in March, and in April fans got to see her make a big return to the present after Thanos’ snap, and that back to back showcase only helped not only the two current films but also in establishing her importance going forward. ComicBook.com had the chance to speak to Captain Marvel producer Mary Livanos and Captain Marvel writer Kelly Sue DeConnick about how or if that back to back spotlight benefited the character.

“I’m sure that it did,” Livanos said. “I myself went to go see Endgame opening weekend because how can you not, but it was really great. The girls at the kiosk next to me were catching up on Captain Marvel right before Endgame, and so that’s certainly awesome and certainly helpful.”

It helped not only create a foundation for the character quickly but also helped in terms of box office. With the knowledge that she would play a part in Endgame made clear, fans turned out in droves to see Captain Marvel’s solo adventure, even if they weren’t familiar with her from the comics. That led to a domestic take of $425 million and a worldwide total of $1.127 billion, putting it in the #22 spot on the all-time box office list.

Captain Marvel hits digital and Blu-ray soon, and you can check out the deleted scenes available on the Captain Marvel Blu-ray below.

Deleted Scenes

“Who Do You Admire Above All Others?” – Yon-Rogg must answer to the Supreme Intelligence, who questions his leadership ability.

Starforce Recruits – Yon-Rogg lectures a roomful of students on the Kree’s mission to defend all nations from the scourge of the Skrulls.

Heading to Torfa – Vers (Danvers) and her fellow Starforce members banter as they prepare for their rescue mission to Torfa.

“What, No Smile?” – In this alternate version of a scene from the movie, Vers is consulting a map when she receives a dubious offer of assistance.

Black Box – Keller attempts to track Vers and Fury after their escape in a quadjet from the Joint USAFA Facility.

Rookie Mistake – Novice S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Phil Coulson helps Director Keller out of an embarrassing situation.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel is available to own on Digital and Movies Anywhere now and hits Blu-ray on June 11th.