‘Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson Declares Herself the Mark Ruffalo of 2019, Possibly Spoils New Cover

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson has declared herself the Mark Ruffalo of 2019.

On Twitter, Larson revealed a new Empire Magazine cover that features herself with Captain Marvel co-stars Jude Law and Ben Mendehlson. She did this despite not being sure if she’s spoiling the reveal.

“Honestly not sure if I’m spoiling this Empire Magazine cover but whatever, someone has to be the Mark Ruffalo of 2019,” Larson tweeted. “This hits stands Thursday.”

Honestly not sure if I’m spoiling this @empiremagazine cover but whatever, someone has to be the @MarkRuffalo of 2019. This hits stands Thursday. pic.twitter.com/NUdqWndAIb — Brie Larson (@brielarson) January 21, 2019

This is one of two Captain Marvel covers for the upcoming issue of Empire. The other was already revealed. Empire has also revealed a new look a the alien Skrulls.

Larson’s comments about Ruffalo are a result of the actor’s loose lips. He spoiled the ending of Avengers: Infinity War months before the film’s release. He then played on that reputation by “revealing” the title of the fourth Avengers movie. It was all a gag, but the film’s directors, Joe and Anthony Russo, jokingly fired Ruffalo anyway.

Larson stars as Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel, the first Marvel Studios film headlined by a female hero. This has drawn some comparisons to Black Panther, which was Marvel Studio’s first film led by a black hero. During a visit to the Captain Marvel set, Brie Larson discussed those comparisons and high expectations.

“I don’t know how it’s any different. To be honest, I don’t want it to feel different,” Lason explained. “I’m kind of over the, ‘First female blah blah blah,’ and ‘Wow, maybe women can actually do the same things that dudes can do – what a crazy concept!’ I feel like the more we talk about it, the more we perpetuate the myth that it’s an impossible task. No, if it wasn’t like that before, it’s because it was wrong. That was just wrong. Now we’re just doing what’s natural.

“It’ll be what it is, and I think there’s gonna be lot there for people to digest and feel,” she continued. “And hopefully it’ll be the movie that you want to revisit again and again, and as life goes on, it’ll have more to it. I just want to make art that lasts. I want to make art that you grow with. That’s all.”

Captain Marvel opens in theaters on March 8, 2019.

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.