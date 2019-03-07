Captain Marvel Star Brie Larson Shares Election Day Reminders

✖

It's Election Day in the United States and while polls are starting to close along the East Coast, many others are still open across the country which means there's still time to vote. With that in mind, various public figures are still encouraging voters to get out and do their civic duty and including Captain Marvel star Brie Larson. Larson took to Twitter late in the day on Tuesday to offer up reminders about Election Day -- including where people can call if they have questions or concerns about their rights.

"It's Election Day! Hang in there folks, it's going to be a bumpy week most likely so let's just take some deep breaths," Larson said in a short video she shared to the social media site. "I got a few things to remind you if you're voting today. If the polls close while you're still in line, stay in line. You have the right to vote. If you make a mistake on your ballot, ask for a new one. If the machines are down at your polling place, ask for a paper ballot. And if they can't find your name on the voter rolls, ask for a provisional ballot. If you have any questions whatsoever, there is a voter hotline. It's 866-OUR-VOTE. Sending you love, stay safe out there, exercise your right to vote. It's awesome."

Election 🗳 Day 🗳 reminders 🗳 Above all, if you need help or have any further questions or concerns about your voting rights, call the election protection hotline 866-OUR-VOTE! #ElectionDay2020 pic.twitter.com/b7LVeXANkl — Brie Larson (@brielarson) November 3, 2020

Larson also included information about the election protection hotline in her caption.

"Election Day reminders. Above all, if you need help or have any further questions or concerns about your voting rights, call the election protection hotline 866-OUR-VOTE!"

Larson is just one of many stars from the superhero corner of entertainment encouraging people to vote as well as sharing that they have voted as well. Aquaman star Jason Momoa shared to Instagram that he had voted by posting a selfie with his "I Voted" sticker visible on his jacket. He simply captioned the photo with "#votewithlove. aloha j". Of course, others took a more direct approach with their voting encouragement. Arrow star Stephen Amell told fans on Twitter that while he himself couldn't vote -- he isn't yet a U.S. citizen -- those who could vote should, lets he suit back up as Green Arrow to dish out some consequences.

